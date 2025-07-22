Jerry Jones just gave the Lions a masterclass in how to royally screw up extension talks

During the annual "State of the Cowboys" press conference, owner and general manager Jerry Jones, executive vice president Stephen Jones, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer all met with media. And once again, it was Jerry Jones, who stole the show, and it was for the wrong reasons.

The Dallas Cowboys began training camp on Monday, and the spotlight has shifted from on-field preparation to off-field drama, thanks to Jones’ baffling approach to their star edge rusher, Micah Parsons’ contract extension. Jones decided to opt for delay, deflection, and public jabs against Parsons and his agent, David Mulugheta.

“I don’t necessarily talk to these agents,” Jones said, referring to David Mulugheta, Parsons’ representative. “I talk to the principals 90 percent of the time.”

In a league where agents are critical to navigating complex deals, Jones’ comments signal a lack of respect for the process and the player. Even if Jones is talking directly to Parsons, it is clear that no progress has been made by both parties this offseason. Perhaps out of frustration, Jones made a baffling comment towards Parsons by also taking shots at his quarterback Dak Prescott, who was embroiled in a contract dispute of his own last year.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones randomly takes a shot at Micah Parsons, saying even if they sign him, it doesn’t mean they’ll have him, because he was hurt for 6 games last year (fact check: he only missed 4).



He then also says they made Dak Prescott the richest player in football —… pic.twitter.com/g6T8FnEEOX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 21, 2025

Parsons missed four games last year with an injury, but the fact does not matter to Jones at this point. Whatever he was trying to accomplish was not received. Future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt, whose younger brother T.J., signed a lucrative extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers, went to X and called out the Cowboys owner for his comments, which Parsons retweeted in support, sending a message to Jones that he is not going to stay silent despite reporting to the training camp.

JJ Watt came to the defense of Micah Parsons & Dak Prescott following Jerry Jones comments about them missing games due to injury…Micah Parsons reposted JJ’s post 👀



🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/tbuqhVgZai — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) July 21, 2025

The Cowboys are showing everyone the wrong way to do things

The Detroit Lions are going to face a similar situation with their star pass rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, soon. Since being drafted second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, he has lived up to his draft status and elevated the lowly Lions. However, he broke both tibia and fibula in Week 6 last season, and his recovery is imperative for the Lions' success. He is also in line for a new contract extension.

Fortunately, Lions general manager Brad Holmes has not only drafted well, he has also reached an extension with them. He has extended quarterback, Jared Goff, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, offensive lineman Penei Sewell, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, safety Kerby Joseph. Detroit recognized its stars early and reward them accordingly. That should bode well with Hutchinson, who had his 5th year-option picked up.

Hutchinson is a rare star player who was born and raised in Michigan and attended the University of Michigan. If the Lions adopted Jerry Jones' style of contract negotiation with Hutchinson, where public jabs and dismissive comments come straight from the owner, the general manager would erode trust. They would be alienating the entire state of Michigan also.

The Lions and the rest of the league do well to study Jones’ missteps and do the exact opposite if they want to keep their young core intact and avoid unnecessary drama.