Jerry Jones made the last proclamation Cowboys fans want to hear

Jerry Jones is on his last straw of trying to figure out how his beloved Dallas Cowboys can end their championship drought, including retracting to his old gambling ways. The Micah Parsons trade, just like the Herschel Walker, became a pivotal moment early on when he took over the Cowboys. It kick-started the championship run and created the Cowboys dynasty we all grew to hate.

Jones hinted that the Parson trade could have that same sort of feel as he regresses to his old ways to yield the same results. In it, Jones made it clear he’s planning on turning all the money he saved with the Parsons deal into free agent acquisitions. This is exactly what Cowboys fans want to hear. After too many years of minor free agent moves, Jones is committed to doing what he should have been doing all along.

Jerry Jones is all talk, but what he does this offseason will prove if he’s learned from his mistakes

I think it’s starting to set in with Jones that it’s been too long since his Cowboys have been at the top. All these years, it feels like he just expected things to go their way because through the early part of the 90s, it did. But Jones forgot he had to actually make football moves. Back then, he had to prove he was the best owner for the team. Now he has to prove he’s not washed.

“If anybody doesn’t think that this is rolling the dice, I don’t know what rolling the dice looks like,” Jones said, per Cowboys reporter Jon Machota. “You make decisions like this … then you’re not out here playing Pinochle. If there weren’t risks then you wouldn’t have so many people probably disagreeing with my decision.”

These are the words of an owner that realizes they have work to do. It’s also the tone of an owner that is accepting what he’s done the last decade hasn’t worked. Jones isn’t a fan of big change nowadays and would rather revert to the 20th century way of how things go rather than adapt to the times.

That’s why Parsons’ deal went the way it did. One way or the other, the Cowboys and Jones will find out if trading Parsons was the best move. They want to be optimistic about it, but it will take more than words to validate it. The fact that Jones tried to go around Parsons’ agent to get a deal and would rather do a team he wanted rather than what Parsons wanted means he didn’t learn anything from the last deals he had to make.

But owning up to massive changes being made might be what gets this franchise turned around. Jones’ ego will probably never let him admit he made a mistake, but what it will do is force him to make a decision and right now, it’s to do what he should have done years ago.

The Micah Parsons trade gave Jerry Jones the realization Cowboys fans hoped he’d come to

The one thing Cowboys fans will probably never forgive Jerry Jones for is needing to trade the best player away to come to the realization they’ve had for years. Jones didn’t need to trade Parsons to realize that being aggressive in the offseason with free agents and trades should be the move. He should have known this team needed more than just average signings to be good. It’s good he’s realized this now because it will be key for the Cowboys to get out of championship purgatory.

The Dallas Cowboys are considered America’s Team and with a spotlight like that, going this long without a championship just simply won’t suffice. This is the version of Jones that Cowboys fans have been waiting for.

The Jones that doesn’t take orders from anybody, goes against the grain and does the unpopular move that somehow works out in the end. The 2025 season is checking off all those boxes. While I’m not saying that means the Cowboys will be winning a Super Bowl this year, I do think it will be the move we all look back to that helped Jones and the Cowboys recapture their elite status.