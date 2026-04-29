Jets courting Russell Wilson immediately shows their hand at QB

The New York Jets are trying to pull off a 4D-chess move. The Jets are looking for short-term solutions for the quarterback position as they patiently wait for their season to unravel toward a top pick to land one of the many anticipated top quarterback prospects in the 2027 class. For once, they’re taking the smart road with their quarterback room this year. The Athletic reported the Jets hosted Russell Wilson as they look for a backup for 2026.

The Jets aren’t trying to undercut Geno Smith at all, in fact they’ve turned to Wilson at Smith’s direction, saying he enjoyed working with him when they were in Seattle together. The Jets are taking a lot of caution with their quarterback room. They drafted Cade Klubnik and are fortifying that room with veterans.

This all feels like a setup for the 2027 NFL Draft where there will be plenty of quarterbacks to choose from. Smith just led the league in interceptions, quarterbacking a three-win team and Wilson lost his job to a rookie last year. The Jets don’t have any plans of winning a whole lot of games this year. But bringing in Wilson isn’t about results, it’s about veteran leadership.

New York Jets opt for veteran leadership to lead young roster

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The New York Jets have a young core, but they know the value of sprinkling in veteran talent to improve the leadership of the team. That’s particularly important when it comes to adding a young quarterback to the team. The Jets will most likely have their pick for one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class. Bringing in Smith and Wilson is about preparing this team for a rookie quarterback next year.

The Jets are so desperate for quarterback change that this just might work. That’s been the one position they haven’t figured out yet. Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers all turned in playoff-less seasons. Each one of those quarterbacks were tasked with improving this offense. They all failed. That led the Jets to yet another gamble with Justin Fields. That went up in flames too.

This season is about getting it right so the team can be ready for the future of their franchise. From the looks of it, whoever it is could benefit from a team that’s rooted in veteran experience and not full of a team still trying to mature.

Potential New York Jets QB targets in 2027 draft class

Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks

He dodged the New York Jets once, but I don’t think Dante Moore will have that same luck this time around. The Jets were most likely going to take Dante Moore before he returned to school. He’s most likely still the top quarterback in the 2027 class. I need to see another season from Arch Manning before I’m ready to give him the title again. Hopefully this time around, the Jets have a better foundation, better suited for a rookie quarterback.

Darian Mensah, Miami Hurricanes

Darian Mensah has been a transfer portal warrior, playing for his third team in as many years in 2026. Miami turned Cam Ward into the No. 1 overall pick, Mensah is very much in position to be the next. He’s talented as both a runner and passer and has the experience of having played with multiple offenses. This is the type of quarterback the Jets have gone for in the past (Wilson and Fields). That could be why they shy away from Mensah or why they're confident they’ll finally strike with one.

Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes

This has the New York Jets written all over it. Julian Sayin had a really good regular season, but looked abysmal against the Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff and mediocre against Indiana in the Big Ten championship game. This season will go a long way toward building his NFL trajectory. As of now he’s a risk and it’s the very risk that’s gotten the Jets into a heap of trouble and years of rebuilding. If he has a solid 2026, he just might break that Jets curse.

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