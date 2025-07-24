Jets QB depth chart behind Justin Fields is just as bad as you think

It takes an especially strong constitution to be a fan of the New York Jets. Every time it seems like things are looking up, the universe puts them back in their place — at the bottom of the NFL standings.

Two years ago, they made magic happen by signing Aaron Rodgers, only to watch him blow out his Achilles on the fourth snap of his first game. They had to muddle through last season with him nowhere near his former self, and finished 5-12.

Now, they may have to navigate another lost season without his replacement.

BREAKING: #Jets QB Justin Fields is being carted off the field at training camp.



He suffered an injury to leg at practice.



The team ended that portion of practice after. They’re working special teams now. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) July 24, 2025

The Jets are awfully thin behind Justin Fields

As of this writing, we still don't know the details of Fields' injury, but "carted off the field" doesn't bode well. There is at least some reason for hope, as he reportedly walked from the cart into the team facility on his own. The Jets better hope this isn't the worst case scenario because theirPlan B isn't exactly inspiring.

After Fields, the Jets' quarterback room includes veteran Tyrod Taylor, Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook — the latter of which are a rookie and a second year signal-caller who didn't get a single snap in his first season.

Taylor is a respectable back-up. He's twice thrown for 3,000 yards and has 68 career touchdowns to 29 interceptions. He's made a Pro Bowl and led a team to the playoffs. He's also about to turn 36 years old and hasn't started more than six games in a season since 2017. If they're going to have to rely on him for any extended period of time, this season could go off the rails quickly.

The Jets were feeling pretty optimistic about Fields. Much of the shine had come off him during his three years with the Bears, but he played extremely well in several starts for the Steelers last season before Russell Wilson returned — posting career-highs in completion percentage, adjusted yards per attempt and passer rating. He wasn't going to single-handedly carry the Jets back to the playoffs, but with an improved defense and talented playmakers around him, fighting for the playoffs didn't seem out of the question. That plan is now very much in doubt.

Who else could the Jets get to replace Justin Fields?

With training camps opening, the list of available quarterbacks is about as thin as their current depth chart. Try to lure Carson Wentz out of retirement? Sign a fringe back-up like C.J. Beathard or Tyler Huntley? Trade for whoever loses the Colts quarterback battle between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson? Cross your fingers and hope Taylor can stay healthy?

The season opener is weeks away and somehow, Jets football is already entirely on brand.