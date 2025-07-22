The Jets responded to criticism, just not about the roster

The New York Jets have been miserable forever and their team facilities are no different. However, this offseason they finally snapped back. After getting hammered with low grades by the NFLPA, especially for an outdated locker room, the front office rolled out a shiny new, high-tech locker room upgrade. There’s no denying it looks good. But as much as the new LED lights and plush chairs might impress on Instagram, Jets fans are left wondering how any of this translates to wins.

No one could seriously defend the old Jets locker room. The NFLPA ranked it near the bottom of the league and player feedback was rough. Stained carpets, cramped corners, aging furniture, even funky smells were mentioned. The new space is a total overhaul: 92 lockers, custom seats, charging ports, and even a barbershop with 1950s style chairs. The upgrades include high-end ventilation to cut infection risks. Management says it’s about player wellness and setting a first-class tone.

"Players will sit inside the lockers with plush custom seats with the Jets logo embroidered into the back part of the headrest," said Robert Mastroddi vice president of security and facility operations. "Each locker has USB outlets for charging. It's got a Sonos system for music throughout the locker room, which the players are really going to love. It's got a sharp green LED strip light underneath the locker. We needed to think about everything from the smallest to the biggest. We made sure we had a large enough cup holder in there that will accommodate their protein shakes if they want to bring it in there."

Roster vs team facilities

Here’s the real rub. While the locker room got a five-star facelift, the roster only got a modest patch job. Justin Fields is the new quarterback and there are fresh faces at other positions as well. The front office extended stars like Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson with big money deals but outside of some depth signings and rookie picks, there weren’t many big splashes if any. The facility upgrades are nice, but fans want to see it on the field. Scroll through fan forums or listen to NYC sports radio and you’ll hear fans voicing their opinions without hesitation.

State-of-the-art locker rooms might lure free agents (sometimes) or keep current players happier, but at the end of the day, fans care about the scoreboard. The Jets need more than mood lighting and custom lockers to break this cycle of disappointment. Until the roster gets as much attention as the lockers, these upgrades will feel like window dressing.

What really matters to the New York Jets?

In the end, the locker room looks great. But the Jets’ priorities still seem upside down. Fans want to see wins, not just fresh paint. This NYC squad has not made the playoffs since 2010, so it’s pretty clear where the focus needs to be and it isn’t the locker room. It’s time the Jets get serious about the level of talent on the team and stop putting style before substance.