Jim Harbaugh throws Chargers offense under the bus at Justin Herbert's expense

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has never been one to sugarcoat anything. He recently stated that Justin Herbert’s biggest weakness isn’t his own play, but the rest of the offense. According to Harbaugh, everyone on that side of the ball, coaches included, all need to match the standard Herbert sets. These remarks certainly stand out. Some see Harbaugh as protecting his star quarterback, while others think he’s shifting blame onto his own staff and roster.

"This is the truth, Justin Herbert's biggest weakness is all of those that he's counting on, on offense -- coaches, offensive line, playmakers, receivers, running backs -- to get up to his level," Harbaugh said in an interview during training camp sessions over the weekend. "I wake up every day to try to get to his level."

Elevating the supporting cast

Harbaugh makes it clear that Herbert is not the problem in his eyes. He stressed that Herbert’s true limitations are due to the group around him. Harbaugh singled out everyone on the offensive side of the ball, from coaches to offensive linemen, wide receivers and running backs. He insists that success relies on the whole unit reaching Herbert’s level of focus, preparation and execution. Anything less than the standard set will not get the job done in coach Harbaugh’s opinion.

"I see him [Herbert] at the level, just the highest level as a quarterback," Harbaugh said. "First five seasons, nobody's thrown for more yards in the history of the NFL, and everything he does is, you just don't change a thing, but whatever it is, conditioning, it's too easy. Everything we do, we try to pull him back, because you never have to talk him into doing anything. He's been in here every day."

All aspects need to sync up on offense

Justin Herbert’s numbers are impressive: more passing yards in his first five seasons than anyone in NFL history, with a remarkably low interception rate. Still, the team’s offense ranked outside of the top 10 for scoring and struggled to finish drives at times. Plus, playoff wins have been elusive. These trends reinforce Harbaugh’s claim that the supporting cast is holding back one of the league’s most gifted QBs.

Harbaugh’s blunt style could get some guys caught in their feelings. Some players may feel called out. Yet others might take it as a wake-up call or motivation. And that’s really what this sounds like, is Harbaugh calling his guys out to get them to step it up on the field. From the outside looking in as fans and analysts, some appreciate a coach who sets high standards, while others worry about morale and chemistry in the locker room.

Coach Harbaugh has essentially laid down a challenge to his offense. He wants this gap closed by his staff and offensive players so the team can deliver when it matters most. The Chargers have focused on upgrading and now it’s time to show and prove.