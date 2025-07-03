Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy has been shouldered with high expectations entering his first season as the team's starting quarterback. If McCarthy's career at Michigan taught us anything, it's that he shines the brightest when the expectations are put on him. But after Minnesota chose to let Sam Darnold walk following a 14-win regular season, it's safe to say that there's a lot riding on McCarthy hitting the ground running.

That just got a lot harder on Wednesday. The Vikings start off the 2025 NFL season against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, and the team will likely be missing their left tackle, Christian Darrisaw, in that Week 1 matchup.

Christian Darrisaw injury update spells trouble for JJ McCarthy

In an October loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Darrisaw suffered a torn ACL that ended his season. The Vikings felt Darrisaw's absence, despite the team finishing the regular season with a 14-3 record.

Minnesota wishes that they had Darrisaw up front to protect former quarterback Sam Darnold, as the Vikings, despite the impressive regular season, went one and done in the playoffs, losing to the Rams again in the NFC Wild Card Round.

According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, Darrisaw is not expected to be back for the Monday night opener against the Bears. While there is still a slim possibility that Darrisaw returns for Week 1, Vikings fans likely won't know until the team begins training camp in a couple of weeks.

If Darrisaw is forced to miss at least some time, there are two other possible games that he could be likely to return for: the Vikings' Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals or, if he starts the year on IR, Week 7 when Minnesota faces off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

How the Vikings' offensive line looks heading into the 2025 season

Darrisaw's return would help strengthen the Vikings' offensive line to start the 2025 season, as his presence would help take the pressure off of rookie Donovan Jackson, who is expected to start next to him at left guard. The Vikings had a productive offseason when it came to improving their offensive line as they signed center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries from the Colts.

The Vikings have done all they can to make sure that McCarthy thrives in his first season as the starting quarterback by strengthening its line and retaining key offensive weapons. If McCarthy is as good as the hype says he is, then the Vikings could be a very underrated football team that could once again compete for a division title and clinch a playoff spot.