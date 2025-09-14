Joe Burrow injury exposed just how fragile the Bengals’ roster plan really is

The Cincinnati Bengals escaped with a 31-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, improving to 2-0 on the season. But you'll forgive everyone in Southwest Ohio if they don't exactly feel like celebrating: Not only is that just about the most misleading 2-0 record you'll ever see — Cincy's two wins have come by the skin of their teeth against AFC bottom-feeders in the Browns and Jaguars — but the Bengals also lost star quarterback Joe Burrow to injury after a sack midway through the second quarter.

Joe Burrow stayed down after a sack with trainers focusing on his ankle. He's headed to the medical tent. pic.twitter.com/nRwKaiK1wj — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 14, 2025

Burrow was initially ruled as questionable with what the team called a left toe injury. But later reports spotted him heading for an MRI while riding a one-legged scooter; soon enough, his status was changed to out, putting the game — and potentially the Bengals' near-term future — in the hands of backup Jake Browning.

Browning, as we've seen before, proved up to the task on Sunday, throwing for 241 yards and three total TDs including the game-winning QB sneak in the game's final seconds. But he also threw a whopping three picks, which doesn't exactly bode well if Cincinnati has to survive for an extended period of time without their All-Pro.

But really, if the Bengals are having this conversation, it's a sign that an already precarious season is already lost. Browning is among the better backup quarterbacks in the NFL. He's still just that, though: a backup quarterback, one with limitations that prevent him from being handed a starting gig. If he's not good enough for Cincinnati to win games with in the absence of Burrow, it's because the Bengals have failed to build a balanced and competitive roster. But of course, Bengals fans already knew that.

Bengals left themselves zero margin for error by going all-in on offense

This was always the risk when the team decided this offseason to pay both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in addition to Burrow. They knew there were holes elsewhere and still decided to double down, counting on Burrow and the league's most dynamic passing game to atone for a multitude of sins.

Which wasn't the worst bet, as far as it goes. It's going to take more than one offseason to fix what was among the worst defenses in the sport last season, and you can understand why Cincy doubled down on its strengths and kept Burrow happy in the midst of his prime.

That doesn't mean it's without risk, though. Paying up for both wideouts, along with the megadeal for Trey Hendrickson that was always coming, meant that the defense would go largely unaddressed, as would questions along the offensive line. And sure enough, this season has already been marred by a defense that's lucky to have been exposed more badly (they gave up six yards per play on Sunday after getting carved up at times by the Browns in Week 1). Meanwhile, the offensive line allowed Jacksonville to tee off on Burrow, resulting in the injury that knocked him out of the game.

This is the bed the Bengals have made, for better or worse. Years of draft misses and poor free-agent decisions have left them with the most top-heavy, lopsided roster in the league, one that consistently hangs its stars out to dry. It cost Burrow an injury on Sunday, and now Cincy might be falling without a safety net.