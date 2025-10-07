Joe Flacco trade grades: Bengals make last-ditch effort to save the season

The Cincinnati Bengals have acquired veteran quarterback Joe Flacco from the rival Cleveland Browns in a trade that was both surprising and expected. On the one hand, the Bengals landing on Flacco as the option to replace the mightily struggling Jake Browning seems shocking considering the other potential options that could've been available to them on the trade market. But then there's the other hand, the one where we look at the fact that Cincinnati couldn't possibly play another game with Browning starting in place for the injured Joe Burrow.

So on Tuesday, the Bengals and Browns completed the Flacco trade, which Dianna Russini of The Athletic is reporting will see Cincinnati acquire the veteran signal-caller along with a 2026 sixth-round pick while Cleveland will get a 2026 fifth-round pick in return. For the visual learners out there, here's what that trade looks like in totality.

Once you get past the rarity of an intra-AFC North trade between the two Ohio contingents, the move does make some sense for both parties. Again, the Bengals couldn't possibly look at what they've seen from Browning to this point and think that they can continue forward like this. Ja'Marr Chase was tied for the team lead in tackles at one point in Week 5's loss after taking down the intercepting player on three Browning picks.

Meanwhile, the Browns have cleared out a quarterback logjam that was present since the preseason fully now, especially after rookie Dillon Gabriel just made his first start. However, we need to unpack this a bit more for both sides, and that includes handing out a grade to both the Bengals and Browns for this first major deal before the NFL trade deadline in a few weeks.

Joe Flacco trade grades for the Bengals and Browns

Cincinnati Bengals Trade Grade: B

Cleveland Browns Trade Grade: B+

More to come on this developing story.