Joe Milton III all but confirms the Cowboys made a dreadful mistake trading for him

Joe Milton III's middle name might be Jay, but he seems to have the self-awareness of someone named Russell. Whether it is Westbrook, Wilson, Brand or even Hammond, Milton's golden god of a right arm is actually why his football playing career has not panned out like he or anyone had hoped. Nobody, and I repeat nobody, has ever looked better in a practice than Milton did while at Tennessee.

However, his accuracy issues are why he was only a one-year starter at Rocky Top and a sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft. Milton would have trouble throwing the football from me to my computer screen. This is a reason why he was traded after one year with the Patriots to the Dallas Cowboys along with a seventh-round pick, in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

What if you are right and everybody else is wrong? It is not something from Fargo, only a Milton quote.

"I don’t understand why people say I throw the ball so hard. I’m literally not throwing the ball hard. It just comes off my hand like that. I was born and blessed that way. If you think I’m throwing the ball hard, you shouldn’t be in the NFL.”

Dallas' decision to go with Milton as Dak Prescott's primary backup might cost everyone their jobs.

With so much is riding on Dallas in Brian Schottenheimer's first year on the job, what could go wrong?

Joe Milton III is not the backup quarterback the Dallas Cowboys need

When I look at a team like the Cowboys, they offer a ton of variance entering this season. They are a team that can win upwards of double-digit games this fall. Conversely, they could stumble for some unbeknownst reasons and win around only six. Having to virtual playoff locks in Philadelphia and Washington in the division does not make things easier for America's Team, and neither does Milton.

The best path forward for the Cowboys is to make sure Prescott stays healthy enough to play and start all 17 games. I really like the upside of their passing game with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. The running game may be Schottenheimer's bread and butter. It is his birthright. However, the last thing he needs is to have any unreliable passer taking the football out of his offense's hands.

Simply put, the potential upside with Milton may still always be there, but the cat might already be out of the bag with him. He has an absolute howitzer of a right arm, and he knows this! The problem with that is somebody has to catch his passes. He may be throwing the ball to the best of the best in the NFL, but not being able to throw with any touch at all is why so many former college stars fizzle out.

I am okay with the Cowboys rostering Milton for the time being, but I do not trust him to start games.