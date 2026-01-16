John Harbaugh makes Giants competent enough to sign these free agents with AFC North ties

The New York Giants look like they're getting their top choice in their head coaching search. Former Baltimore Ravens sideline boss John Harbaugh is reportedly finalizing a deal with the team and will have a sturdy foundation of a roster to work with when the ink is drying.

Once Harbaugh has his staff in place, it'll be time to turn his attention to evaluating that roster and preparing for NFL free agency which begins in March. There are some significant names out there but Harbaugh may want to turn to his old stomping grounds to recruit around.

The AFC North is full of talent and you'd be hard pressed to find a player that doesn't respect Harbaugh to the point of wanting to play for him if divisional rivalries weren't a thing. That commanding respect could help the Giants lure some serious names to the Big Apple for 2026.

These 4 AFC North free agents should be eager to sign for Giants and John Harbaugh.

Trey Hendrickson, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals

Let's start with the potential home run hit. Hendrickson went through some contract drama with Cincinnati just to play last season and it's safe to say he won't be returning after all that. I'd be shocked if he didn't at least take a phone call from Harbaugh to gauge interest. Despite a season-ending injury this year, his four sacks and 11 solo tackles in seven games played show he's still got gas in the tank at 31 years old.

Hendrickson will reportedly command north of $25 million on the open market and New York only has $11 million and change to work with entering the offseason. There have been rumblings the Giants may look to move pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux after picking up his fifth-year option, freeing up an additional $15 million. In addition to some standard depth releases, that would free up enough cash to get the job done.

Isaac Seumalo, G, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Giants offensive line actually rated No. 9 this season according to Pro Football Focus. Despite losing top draft prospect Andrew Thomas to another injury this year, veteran Marcus Mbow stepped in at left tackle while Jermaine Eluemunor guarded the right side and only gave up pressure on 3.3 percent of pass plays. That all being said, Eluemunor is a free agent and could easily command whatever he wants on the market (north of $8.6 million).

Seumalo was key to keeping QB Aaron Rodgers from taking too many devastating hits this season and could very well do the same for a young Jaxson Dart. Pittsburgh's offensive line rated second in the league in pass blocking efficiency (88.8) and gave up just 117 pressures - including 17 sacks - on 596 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Devin Bush, S, Cleveland Browns

Harbaugh got a lot of exposure to the damage Bush can do in the secondary. The 27-year-old recorded five interceptions, recovered six fumbles (forced four) and made seven sacks in six seasons with the Steelers and Browns.

The Giants have a considerable need to beef up the their secondary and Bush could easily slot into the team's safety position alongside Tyler Nubin. Bush could demand a steep price on the market (upwards of $8 million) but perhaps some sweet talking by Harbaugh could get him down to something a little more team friendly.

Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Baltimore Ravens

If Harbaugh can get the attention of anybody from the AFC North it would be guys from the locker room he led for almost 20 years. Awuzie was only in Baltimore for the 2025 season but he may find a longer-term home in New York if he buys into Harbaugh's pitch.

The 30-year-old cornerback didn't record much in the way of stats across 14 games but he'd add some veteran presence to a secondary that specifically is sparse at his position with just Paulson Adebo and Deonte Banks as starter caliber. Cordale Flott will be a free agent himself and that leaves a hole Awuzie could fill.

Harbaugh could easily have his pick of the crop in this year's free agent class. The limiting factor will, of course, be cash but that's where he'll have to really work general manager Joe Schoen to make the math work and execute some tough decisions.