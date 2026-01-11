John Harbaugh scouts Jaxson Dart, Cam Ward: Who should he choose?

It's safe to say former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is the most sought after candidate on the coaching market at the moment. So much so, he's the one whittling down suitors before even interviewing for an open position.

FOX NFL Sunday insider Jay Glazer reported Saturday that Harbaugh will narrow his choices to no more than four teams before booking interviews in the coming week. Among those likely to make the cut are the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini posted Saturday that Harbaugh will use his weekend to study tape of rookie quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward. That indicates the pair of teams are at the top of his list.

It's natural Harbaugh would be attracted to either opening, especially with two high-ceiling QBs he could mold and develop. His film study sessions are bound to heavily influence which he believes will have the better career under his tutelage.

Is John Harbaugh a better fit for Giants' Jaxson Dart or Titans' Cam Ward?

Let's start with the No. 1 overall pick this past offseason. After a full-ish year under his belt, Ward led all rookie QBs with 3,169 passing yards and finished second in touchdowns (15).

He's got tremendous promise if he fully recovers from an AC joint sprain suffered in Week 18 but his seven interceptions were third-most among rookies. Ball protection comes with coaching and experience, and with Harbaugh behind him that should be no problem.

Cam Ward was hurt on this play, and now has gone to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/giF9gGrCSv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2026

The downside to landing in Nashville would be the heavy roster building needed to keep Ward and the team on an upward trajectory. Harbaugh would have to wait for the Titans to hire a new general manager (he'd likely get a say in the search) and then get to work evaluating who goes, who stays and who to pursue.

Ward's wide receiver room is rather devoid of weapons and that's where Harbaugh would have to start. The Titans have the most cap space among any team entering 2026 so they can look to spend and find a young star in the upcoming draft. While that could be exciting, it's a lot of work.

That's why Dart and the Giants may be the more attractive option. New York feels like a roster that just needs better direction and an extra piece or two to really spark some success.

Dart led all rookies with 17 touchdowns and that was just through the air. He rushed for an additional nine scores and if he figures out how to avoid concussion protocol moving forward, he'll be a deadly dual-threat QB. Harbaugh knows a thing or two about working with that kind of player. He helped Lamar Jackson elevate his Heisman Trophy-caliber play to that of a two-time league MVP.

Every Touchdown from Jaxson Darts Rookie Season pic.twitter.com/8D4scH2UXo — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) January 4, 2026

Combine Dart's potential with New York's one-two punch backfield featuring Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Harbaugh has a winning recipe for play-action consistency. With just over $15 million to work with in salary space for next season (and a GM that may have to bend over backwards to save his job and appease his head coach), the Giants will have to make a decision whether to spend the No. 5 overall pick on a wideout or another offensive lineman.

New York looks like the more complete product for Harbaugh, who may not want to build from the ground up at 63 years old. Dart offers more versatility under center and could serve as the conduit for a shorter term rebound under the Super Bowl XLVIII-winning coach.