Jordan Love is proving his narrative wrong, and that's a major problem for Green Bay

Following a win over his predecessor, Jordan Love looked to be emerging as a true star in his own right. However, since throwing for 360 yards and three touchdowns in a primetime win over Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers last month, the Green Bay Packers' quarterback has crashed back to Earth.

He hasn't thrown for a score over the past two weeks, both home losses against the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Love feels his offense is lacking consistency and rhythm right now. He was asked Monday night, after a 10-7 defeat, how he and the attack could get back on track. The output was the team's lowest since 2022.

"Try to get back to the drawing board," Love said after the loss to the Eagles. "Same thing as last week. Get back to the film session, trying to find ways to figure out what we're not doing as well right now, what's kinda keeping us in a funk and not letting us kinda get into a rhythm and just trying to build on the things we've done a good job of. So it just always comes back to getting back to it next week and getting back to work."

What has worked for Jordan Love during November and December?

As the Packers' guy over the past two seasons, Love has gone 11-6 and passed for 29 touchdowns and five interceptions during November and December. This November, however, Love and his team have gone 0-2 while he's thrown for 224.5 yards per game, his second-lowest average in either month since becoming Green Bay's full-time starter.

"It's tough. It's definitely frustrating as an offense," Love said. "Like I said, it's where we've just gotta look (at) ourselves in the mirror and find ways to keep improving and keep figuring out what we've done good and what we're not doing as good of a job (at) right now."

Jordan Love during November/December:

November 2023: 3-1 record, 90/138, 1,107 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs, 276.8 yards per game

December 2023: 3-2 record, 120/175, 1,244 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT, 248.8 yards per game

November 2024: 3-1 record, 70/107, 971 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, 242.8 yards per game

December 2024: 2-2 record, 67/105, 802 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INT, 200.5 yards per game

November 2025: 0-2 record, 46/73, 449 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 224.5 yards per game

After starting 3-6 in 2023, Love and the Packers finished the regular season by winning six of their last eight. As the NFC's final playoff seed, Green Bay visited the second-seeded Dallas Cowboys and won 48-32.

Love believes the Packers can embark on a similar sort of surge this time around, "but it starts with getting a win. Getting a win and building upon that," Love said.

The Packers fell to 5-3-1 after the loss to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Green Bay currently holds the final playoff spot in the NFC and sits third in the NFC North. NFL.com tabs the Packers as having a 70 percent chance to make the postseason.