Josh Allen's confidence in DJ Moore overlooks the Bills' glaring weakness

The team's long-term Super Bowl hopes hinge on whether the front office can address multiple glaring roster gaps this offseason.

The veteran quarterback's enthusiasm overlooks a critical lack of depth across the rest of the receiving room.

Josh Allen expressed excitement about his growing chemistry with new top receiver DJ Moore at OTAs this week.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is psyched to have wide receiver DJ Moore as his top weapon in 2026.

"[I'm] very excited to work with him," he told reporters at OTAs on Tuesday. "It's a really natural relationship that we have. [He] fits in this locker room extremely well."

Josh Allen already building chemistry with DJ Moore 🔥



(via @BuffaloBills) pic.twitter.com/EBYzzsfTkZ — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) May 21, 2026

Allen reminded the press he and Moore were already pretty acquainted from the time they both entered the league in 2018. The pair apparently sat with one another to sign Panini cards at the NFL Rookie Premiere so it's a bit of a full circle moment.

From a football standpoint, Moore is a critical addition to the Bills roster especially after the lack of offense in 2025 cost head coach Sean McDermott his job after yet another premature playoff exit. Moore caught 50 balls for 682 yards and six touchdowns for the Chicago Bears last season before being traded for a second-round pick (No. 60 overall).

Now Buffalo is led by previous offensive coordinator Joe Brady who also called plays for Moore when the two were members of the Carolina Panthers in 2020. Moore put up 66 receptions for 1,193 yards and four scores under Brady's leadership which bodes well for the pair with Allen under center this time instead of Teddy Bridgewater.

Bills' lack of receiving depth nullifies Josh Allen's chemistry with DJ Moore

That being said, Buffalo overall is still severely lacking in offensive depth at the receiver position which could render Moore's services useless in the long run. If opposing defenses key in on Moore, then Allen would have to turn to - checks notes - Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer or Keon Coleman as alternatives.

Shakir was Buffalo's leading receiver in 2024 and 2025 but at 719 yards and four touchdowns last year, he was a serious downgrade from Stefon Diggs who recorded four consecutive 1,000-plus-yard campaigns. Palmer is a Los Angeles Chargers washup and Coleman was declared an unwanted second-round draft pick who probably won't see many targets in 2026 to justify a cut or force a future trade.

Palmer and Coleman combined for less total receiving yards than Shakir last year (707 yards). They both finished behind tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid who were the team's second- and third-best receivers last season. Leaning on not one but two non-receivers for production is risky business no matter who the quarterback is.

Allen hardly has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal and, frankly, the front office can't just point to the Moore trade as its effort to give him a better shot at a championship. It's a step in the right direction but that's it, it's just a step.

The biggest asset championship-caliber teams have is versatility and variance at multiple positions. Depth wins trophies and so far all the Bills can truly point to for their regular season success is Allen's dominance as a passer and a rusher. If the team is ever going to get over the Super Bowl hump, it needs to add a lot more than just Moore to the receiver corps.

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