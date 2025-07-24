Justin Fields' best-case injury scenario for Jets still sounds incredibly painful

The New York Jets fanbase dealt with quite the scare on Thursday morning. During training camp, Jets starting quarterback Justin Fields was spotted limping after a play and eventually had to be carted off the field for further evaluation. Once fans hear the words "carted off," they immediately think about the worst-case scenario. All that was known was that Fields suffered a right toe injury, but it was unknown how severe it would be.

Hours later, the Jets provided a bit more clarity. Fields is dealing with a dislocated toe on his right foot and is considered day-to-day and that he won't miss significant time. That's the good news.

UPDATE: After medical evaluation, QB Justin Fields sustained a dislocated toe in his right foot and will be day-to-day. Fields avoided serious injury and significant missed time. — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 24, 2025

Even though Fields avoided a serious injury, the circumstances that led to it sound incredibly painful.

Jets QB Justin Fields avoids worst-case scenario, but injury still sounds painful

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said after practice that he believed the injury occurred when a teammate stepped on Fields' toe. So a step on the toe leading to a dislocation. That sounds...incredibly painful.

Luckily, the injury won't keep Fields sidelined for an extended period of time.

The Jets are entering their first year of the Glenn and Darren Moughey regime. They opted to move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and chose Fields to be their guy under center after signing him to a two-year, $40 million contract.

If the Jets had lost Fields to a long-term injury, it would have been a rough first year for the new regime. The only viable option for the Jets at quarterback is Tyrod Taylor, who has 58 games of starter's experience spanning across the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and New York Giants. In those 58 starts, Taylor holds a 28-28-1 record.

Last year, Fields played in 10 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, including six starts, where he picked up four wins. Fields threw for1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception on a 65.8 completion percentage.

Jets fans can take solace that Fields won't miss regular season games.A nightmare scenario was truly avoided.