Justin Fields trade grades: Chiefs acquire Patrick Mahomes insurance from Jets

Justin Fields days in the Meadowlands of North Jersey were always numbered this offseason, which is why the New York Jets got everything they could for him before the NFL Draft. How much is that exactly? Not enough, but it doesn't matter. Fields was scheduled to be a post-June 1 cut anyway, so the Jets shipped him west to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Key Points Bullet point summary by AI The Kansas City Chiefs needed a reliable backup after losing Gardner Minshew to the Arizona Cardinals.

They acquired a high-upside quarterback from the New York Jets for a late-round pick in 2027.

The Justin Fields trade provides insurance for Patrick Mahomes as he recovers from a major knee injury. But who won the deal?

As for why KC would make this move, Patrick Mahomes is coming off a major knee injury. The Chiefs lost steady backup Gardner Minshew to the Arizona Cardinals, where he's expected to compete for a starting job. So, why not take a swing on Fields, who has all the raw talent in the world and could thrive in a new offensive system?

NFL trade grades: Chiefs deal for Jets QB Justin Fields

The Chiefs dealt a late-round pick in 2027 for Fields. While that might not seem like much on the surface, keep in mind that the Jets were scheduled to release Fields for next to nothing after the draft. Thus, this allows them to recoup some compensation.

Why the Chiefs traded for Justin Fields

Kansas City was running out of options they could trust. Sure, Fields can be turnover-prone at times when he's out of his comfort zone. But, when placed in an offense that plays to his strengths – namely the ground game – Fields can be a capable quarterback. Just look back at his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a clear example of what offensive coordinator should employ Fields as. In Pittsburgh, Fields was featured in a run-heavy scheme and was never asked to put the ball in danger (namely the middle of the field). As a result, the Steelers went 4-2 before Pittsburgh gave the starting job to Russell Wilson. How'd that work out?

Why the Jets traded Justin Fields

It was Fields' time in Pittsburgh that encouraged the Jets to sign him last offseason to a two-year deal. However, the second season of that contract doesn't offer much guaranteed money. So, the Jets had an easy way out. Per Adam Schefter, it was Fields' choice to play with the Chiefs and back up Mahomes, as there were multiple teams interested. That's a smart call by Fields, as it's his quickest path back to a full-time starting job.

Chiefs grade: B

Jets grade: C+

We'll have more on this story shortly