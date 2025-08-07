Justin Herbert’s 2025 will be a nightmare after Rashawn Slater news

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to bounce back from a brutal playoff loss to the Houston Texans last season. The hope was that the team would provide enough help around quarterback Justin Herbert. The team added some depth pieces on offense, but didn't do nearly enough to take a leap. They have already witnessed Mike Williams retire at the start of training camp, forcing them to bring back Keenan Allen.

Now, the 2025 season is officially going to be a difficult one for Herbert after a new injury update.

On Thursday, left tackles Rashawn Slater had to be carted off the field after an apparent left leg injury. Slater was overcome with emotion and buried his head in his hands on the cart. A few hours later, the Chargers announced that Slater suffered a torn patellar tendon that requires surgery. Due to this, later is officially out for the entire 2025 season.

Rashawn Slater sustained a torn patellar tendon in today’s practice and will undergo surgery to repair the injury.



He will miss the 2025 season and be placed on Injured Reserve. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 7, 2025

Justin Herbert's season became more difficult without Rashawn Slater

