Every NFL offseason, coaches and scouts preach patience with rookies, but as training camps roll along, some players force their way into the spotlight. This summer, three Day 2 NFL Draft picks are doing just that — earning starting spots before a single preseason snap has been played.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson, and Detroit Lions guard Tate Ratledge have all emerged as projected Week 1 starters thanks to standout performances and opportunities — some more surprising than others.

RB Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 3, Pick 84 | Iowa

The Steelers backfield underwent a major reset this offseason. After parting ways with former first round pick Najee Harris, Pittsburgh used a third-round selection on Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson — and they may have found their next every-down workhorse.

From the first day of OTAs, Johnson showed he was ready to shoulder a major role. According to sources, the rookie back has impressed with his quick grasp of the playbook and his ability to pass protect — an essential trait in Arthur Smith’s offense. He’s shown burst through the hole, a downhill running style, and the ability to be explosive.

At 6’0, 222 pounds, Johnson has quickly risen to the top of the depth chart, splitting first team reps with Jaylen Warren and surprising many of the coaches and veterans with how good he has looked through OTAs and throughout training camp. With Harris signing with the Chargers, I would expect the Steelers to have a brand new 1-2 punch in the running back room with Johnson and Warren splitting the reps. The Steelers have the potential to have a potent running game to help Aaron Rodgers.

CB Will Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

Round 2, Pick 47 | Michigan

Cornerbacks usually need time to adjust to the speed and complexity of NFL passing attacks, but Will Johnson is proving to be a rare exception. Drafted 47th overall by the Arizona Cardinals, the former Michigan standout has been dominant through the first two weeks of camp.

In a recent session, Johnson jumped a route and intercepted Kyler Murray, taking it to the house — a moment that you could say has been the defensive play of camp so far. There has also been footage of Johnson locking down No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr in a few clips so you could only imagine the excitement Cardinals fans are feeling. His footwork, anticipation and confidence in man coverage have made him nearly impossible to throw at.

Gannon didn’t think he was going to get Johnson in the draft, as he spoke very highly of him, per ProFootballTalk.

“So when he was sitting there, I’m like; ‘Dude am I missing something? Like, this is the best corner in the draft. Like what are we talking about?’ And there was a group of players we liked, right when we were picking, and that was kind of a no-brainer, too,'", Gannon said. "We’re like: ‘We think this guy’s a starting corner, and just the person is phenomenal.’ The intangibles. He’s very intelligent. And it really is a scheme fit for us, too, so it was like; ‘Dude, let’s take that guy.’ So when we picked him it was like; ‘Holy cow, man.’ I did not think he was going to be there.”

The Cardinals are undergoing a defensive transition and needed someone to step into the CB1 role opposite Sean Murphy-Bunting. Johnson hasn’t just seized that opportunity — he’s redefined it. Many people at the Cardinals camp have described his camp performance as “elite”.

Arizona defense may have a few question marks, but Johnson is becoming an exclamation point.

OG Tate Ratledge, Detroit Lions

Round 2, Pick 57 | Georgia

When the Detroit Lions drafted Tate Ratledge, they were looking to add physicality and youth to an already strong offensive line. What they got is a player who may soon become of the unit’s anchors.

Initially floated as a candidate to replace Frank Ragnow at center, Ratledge ultimately lost that competition — but never let go of his grip on the right guard spot. Ratledge is firmly entrenched as the Lions starting guard and has impressed with his balance, strength, and technique.

The Lions are expected to lean on their offensive line heavily in 2025 especially with their scary duo in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, they want to push for another NFC North title. With Ratledge joining Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker, and Graham Glasgow, Detroit may have one of the best offensive lines in football— and Ratledge already looks like a long-term piece.