Kellen Moore coming to Saints realization that he'll have to live with

I'll never blame anyone for taking a head coaching job in the NFL. There are only 32 of them available, so when one gets offered to you, it makes too much sense to take it under almost any circumstance, and that's what Kellen Moore did with the New Orleans Saints. If he didn't already realize this, Moore might have finally come to the realization with the Saints that all NFL fans know all too well - they are a mess, particularly at the quarterback position. His reluctance to name a starting quarterback shows just that.

When asked when a decision would be made, all Moore had to say was "once we make a decision, they'll know, then you guys will know." We might not even find out until after New Orleans' final preseason game on Saturday at this rate.

Kellen Moore on when we can expect a starting QB to be named



“Once we make a decision, they’ll know, then you guys will know.” pic.twitter.com/0miAnkBeIu — NOF (@nofnetwork) August 19, 2025

Notably, after the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts named starting quarterbacks, the Saints are the last team to do so, and there's no end in sight. In the Saints' defense, it didn't feel as if the Browns had much of a competition to begin with, but the Colts naming a starter likely well before the Saints do isn't the best look. One of Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler will win the competition eventually with Derek Carr retired, but it's clear Moore isn't crazy about either one of those quarterbacks, and it's hard to blame him.

Saints quarterback competition is as underwhelming as Kellen Moore is making it seem

It felt as if Shough had every opportunity to clinch the starting job in the Saints' second preseason game, but he did anything but that. The statline looks solid as he completed nine of his 12 passes for 66 yards as the starter, but averaging just 5.5 yards per attempt isn't great, and Rattler then entered the game in the second half and looked much better, going 18-for-24 for 199 yards and a touchdown. He threw an interception, but Rattler still looked much better no matter how you slice it. Sure, going up against second and third stringers helped, especially since Rattler faced Jacksonville's starting defense, but it's not as if Rattler had the privilege of throwing to Chris Olave.

Shough, the Saints' second-round pick out of Louisville, looked better than Rattler in New Orleans' preseason opener, but Rattler evened the score. Neither quarterback has looked putrid, but neither quarterback has excelled either. It's been a whole lot of meh, and that isn't a great thing in the preseason.

Shough was selected three rounds higher in the NFL Draft than Rattler, but despite that, Rattler is actually a year younger than Shough, so both offer the same amount of potential. It's about finding the best option for right now, and the Saints, understandably, are having trouble doing that.

The simple reality is that New Orleans does not have a true QB1 on its roster. Perhaps Shough or Rattler can develop into that guy, but for now, neither looks the part. I'm all for not rushing this decision - it's an important one - but the lack of clarity goes to show just how dire this situation is.