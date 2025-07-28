Kenny Pickett's injury won't end Browns QB1 dreams after all

Kenny Pickett’s mild hamstring injury in Cleveland Browns training camp could not have come at a worse time. The former first-round pick, in the midst of competing for the starting quarterback role, tweaked his hamstring over the weekend. While the setback sucks, the grade of injury suggests fans should not count Pickett out just yet. Both the Browns and Pickett remain optimistic on a full return, sooner rather than later.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said Kenny Pickett is day to day with his hamstring injury.



"It happened at the end of practice there a couple days ago," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Felt something, so we'll just treat it. For any player, you're disappointed when you can't be out there with any injury. It'll be fine, he'll rehab, he'll get back out very quickly."

Details about Kenny Pickett’s hamstring injury

Pickett was injured during practice on Saturday, right as he was hitting stride in the Browns’ QB competition. Early reports describe the injury as mild and HC Kevin Stefanski has noted Pickett is “day-to-day.” Medical staff will reevaluate him later in the week, but the Browns are treating this with necessary caution. No one expects Pickett to miss significant time. The team is not looking for a replacement, which means they are confident he can recover in a timely manner.

"I think, listen, I think there's worse timing," veteran QB Joe Flacco expressed. "But at any point when you've been working so hard, you don't want to see something like that."

The absence of Pickett shakes up the Browns’ depth chart. Veteran Joe Flacco should get the majority of first-team reps with Pickett sidelined, using his experience and knowledge of the system to show his value. Rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders may also receive increased practice snaps, allowing the coaching staff to see more from their young QBs.

Pickett’s hopes as QB1 aren’t completely shattered

This mild hamstring injury does not close the door on Pickett’s chances as Cleveland’s starter. He was showing strong decision-making and mobility before the injury. Stefanski and his staff believe Pickett will return quickly and have made it clear that the competition remains open. Pickett’s NFL experience and early camp performance still count for a lot. While Pickett might not be an elite passer, he may be the best overall option for the Browns when healthy, even with 40-year-old Flacco in the building.

All the team can do is wait now for Pickett to be reevaluated in a few days. They don’t expect to miss a ton of time, but you never know with hamstrings, as they can be tricky to navigate in recovery. The preseason is what will really matter, as the team will need to see Pickett in live action running the offense on the field. So, while there is still hope for Pickett as Cleveland’s QB1, nothing is surely guaranteed.