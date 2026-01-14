Kevin Patullo era mercifully ends for Eagles fans: Who can fix the offense now?

The Philadelphia Eagles weren’t fun to watch in 2025. The defense was made of stone-cold killers and led by the genius of Vic Fangio. They were amazing at stopping offenses and getting the ball back to the offense … And that’s where it ended.

The offense was pathetic. They constantly ran the same plays over and over. The passing game was isolated, inefficient, and terrible. The running game was boring. It was never opportunistic, and none of the plays built off each other. To put it simply, the offense was not coordinated.

If your job is literally “Offensive Coordinator” and the offense objectively looks uncoordinated, you should lose your job.

Bad coaches (should) get fired

The Eagles are a well-run organization, so Kevin Patullo lost his job.

How much of everything was his fault? We’ll never actually know because there are so many moving parts: It’s Nick Sirianni’s offense, Jalen Hurts is the franchise quarterback, and pretty much everyone underperformed all season. You’ll see people saying that Patullo was a fall guy for the season. Calling someone a “Fall guy” means that they are set up to be the person to take the blame.

I don’t think he was set up to take the blame; he was bad at his job, and there was no way this team could move forward with his brain on the sideline. Again, he was incredibly bad at what he was being paid to do at the highest of professional levels.

So now the world is Howie Roseman’s; it’s his job to hire a new offensive coordinator. He knows more than anyone, and better than anyone, what his offense is going to look like next season. He knows what he will need from an OC. He knows that this job is very desirable to anyone who wants to be an OC.

The problem is that there are nine open head coaching jobs right now. Not only are some of these OC candidates going to be interviewing for those jobs, but they’re probably also going to be interviewing for the OC jobs underneath those new HCs.

Far be it from me, or anybody, to tell Howie Roseman what to look for in his new guy… But some things would be cool if he prioritized them: Play-calling experience, a proven offensive scheme, and longevity to finally give Jalen Hurts a semblance of year-to-year continuity.

These are some options that cover all of those bases. I’m going to start off with a relatively offbeat option that may or may not have a little bit of semi-realistic fanfare attached to it.

Frank Reich (with a twist)

The last two coordinators that Nick Sirianni promoted from inside the building were duds, and the last two that Roseman hired went to the Super Bowl and got head coaching jobs.

If keeping Sirianni happy/engaged is a priority for Howie Roseman, then getting a guy that Sirianni is cool with might be a good idea. Frank Reich is definitely someone who he’s cool with, and we know that he can run an offense that works and can gel with Sirianni’s whole… thing.

Now, the problem is that Frank Reich (probably) doesn’t have a staff or a crew of guys that he could bring with him, but that could be a good thing for Roseman.

We know that he can already build the best and most talented roster in the NFL… But what if he wanted to expand his resume and also build the best coaching staff?

Here’s where the kicker comes in: Hire Nick Foles onto the offensive staff.

Foles has been doing a podcast (The SZN with Nick Foles & Evan Moore), and whether it’s intentional or not, it’s looking like one hell of an audition to be part of a coaching staff.

I’m not saying they should straight-up give him a passing game coordinator job or QB coach job, but maybe bring him on as some kind of offensive assistant. Develop him as a coach, and when Reich wants to call it quits, Foles can slide right in as an OC.

This way, you’re not only fixing the current problem, but you’re setting yourself up in the future as well.

The downsides to this are potential interpersonal relationships that we don’t know about, the whole thing where Roseman might actually have no interest in building an offensive staff from scratch, and the part where Sirianni’s scheme totally sucks.

This is a long shot. This is dumb… But it’s not nonsense, and it might be enough of a dumb long shot to actually work well. Also, yes: this is definitely fan service.

We’re less than a week out from the season ending pathetically. You’re allowed to be delusional.

Eric Bieniemy

The Chiefs were an offensive powerhouse from 2018 to 2022. Their offensive coordinator at the time was Eric Bieniemy. In 2023, he went to the Commanders to be the offensive coordinator under Ron Rivera, but they let him go when they hired Dan Quinn in 2024.

A lot of the noise at that time was about how hard a coach he was and that the players didn’t like him. If you remember, that’s pretty much the same thing that we heard from the Dolphins when they let go of Vic Fangio after the 2023 season.

Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson, and Tyler Steen all played football for Nick Saban when they were at Alabama. I can’t imagine they’d have problems getting coached hard. And the other guys on offense (aside from A.J. Brown, who might not be an Eagle in 2026) don’t seem like the kinds of players that are going to lose their minds because of a coach who makes them work.

The benefit of Bieniemy is that his background is in the running game, and we have proof that when the Eagles' running game is going, they’ll win a Super Bowl.

The problem with Bieniemy is that because he’s run-focused, it might conflict with Jeff Stoutland. The Eagles already passed on Kliff Kingsbury as an OC candidate in the past because he wanted to bring in his own offensive line coach. If Bieniemy had a demand like that, it probably wouldn’t work.

Todd Monken

When Baltimore fired John Harbaugh, it was reported that one big point of contention was that he didn’t want to fire Todd Monken. That tells you two things: Monken can operate in a CEO Head Coach-run franchise, and also that he might follow Harbaugh to where he gets hired.

Regardless, Monken is a really good option for the Eagles. He turned the Ravens' 1960s-esque Greg Roman offense from 2022 and turned it into a very good downfield passing offense that also had an efficient run game.

Also, Monken is almost 59 years old. He’s not a guy who’s going to be poached in a year or two.

Brian Daboll

Matt Nagy was the Head Coach of the Year in 2018 when he brought the Bears to the postseason. He got fired after four years with the team and has been with the Chiefs ever since. Brian Daboll was the Head Coach of the Year in 2022 when he brought the Giants to the postseason. He got fired after four years.

Maybe he’ll get a head coaching job at some point in the future, and maybe he won’t. But if the Eagles do hire him as their OC, he’ll probably be in the building for a decent chunk of time.

Josh Allen had some of his most productive seasons with Daboll. Allen and Hurts aren’t the same quarterback, but they are relatively comparable. On top of that, Hurts and Daboll have a history… It’s not a perfect history, but it’s a history nonetheless.

Daboll was the offensive coordinator at Alabama with Hurts in 2017, which was the season Hurts got benched in the National Championship game. I don't know if that was a Daboll decision, a Saban decision, or just a ‘Hey man, we’ve got to make a change. It’s halftime, and you’ve only completed three passes,’ type of thing.

Sirianni’s also got a Daboll connection from when they were both with the Chiefs back in 2012. Daboll was the offensive coordinator, and Sirianni was the wide receivers coach before they were both let go when the Andy Reid era started.

The downside to Daboll is that he might stink. He wasn’t able to consistently get anything out of Daniel Jones, and then Jones went to Indianapolis and immediately became a pretty high-caliber starting quarterback… Which is a really tough look.