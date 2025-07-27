Kevin Stefanski refuses to pick side in Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders competition

One has the pedigree. The other has the spotlight, but if you’re waiting for Kevin Stefanski to blink, don’t hold your breath.

The Cleveland Browns head coach continues to sidestep the biggest question of training camp. Will it be third round pick Dillion Gabriel, the savvy lefty out of Oregon, or fifth rounder Shedeur Sanders, the electric talent from Colorado, who wins the quarterback competition?

For now, Stefanski is playing it cool.

"I think the big thing for me is putting our guys into a position where we can evaluate them," Stefanski said, "I think they did a great job in the spring. All four of those guys will continue to put them in some situations, but ultimately we’d like to make a decision sooner than later.’"

Early edge to Dillon Gabriel

Dillion Gabriel entered camp with momentum. The former Sooner and Duck has taken the majority of first team reps through the first four days of camp, according to sources. A polished distributor with over 14,000 career college passing yards, Gabriel has drawn praise for his rhythm passing, poise and command of the offense.

According to Browns reporters, Gabriel has led the Browns quarterbacks in snaps during team drills. His timing with the first team receivers, especially Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku, has been a key factor in that early workload.

Deion Sanders, the underdog rising

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders is steadily building a case of his own. After a standout offseason program, the Colorado product put together a statement performance on Day 4 of training camp. Per the Browns official website, Sanders threw three touchdowns and looked sharp in red zone drills, flashing the arm talent and pocket mobility that made him a college sensation under his father, Deion Sanders.

Sanders has been impressive with the throws into tight windows and showed improved chemistry with second-team receivers like Cedric Tillman and Luke Floriea. The ball placement that he has shown throughout camp has coaches and reporters very much impressed.

It wasn’t just the touchdowns that stood out— it was the decisiveness.

A close race with no clear favorite

Despite the round gap— Gabriel went in the third, Sanders in the fifth— the battle has been tighter than expected.

Sanders may be trailing in reps, but he’s winning over segments of the locker room and staff. During OTAs and minicamp, Sanders led all quarterbacks with a 77.3% completion rate, nine touchdowns, and just one interception, according to NFL.com. He also posted the highest passer rating in the rooms across live sessions.

What about Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco?

Lost in the rookie rivalry has been veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. Both acquired in free agency, both quarterbacks have been presumed to be battling for the QB1 job to start the season. Both the veterans have been solid but not “spectacular” according to the Browns reporters. With Flacco waiting in the wings as well, the Browns have a really deep QB room in 2025.

Stefanski’s strategy: Patience and pressure

For Stefanski, the public neutrality is intentional. By refusing to name a pecking order, he’s creating an environment of pressure, competition, and urgency. In a year when job security isn’t guaranteed after missing the playoffs last season, Stefanski is betting that steel sharpens steel.

That likely points to a prolonged decision-making process. Neither Gabriel nor Sanders are expected to be named the Week 1 starter until after the second or third preseason game, that is, unless Stefanski wants to give a rookie the start immediately.

Still, signs are starting to emerge. According to BetMGM, Sanders briefly overtook Gabriel in betting odds to win the starting job earlier this offseason, before Gabriel snap’s count tipped momentum back in his favor. The competition remains fluid.

Final takeaway

Right now, this much is clear: Dillion Gabriel is getting the nod in terms of structure and system. Shedeur Sanders is thriving on creativity. And Kevin Stefanski? He’s not budging.

So far, both rookies are doing everything right, but eventually the Browns will need to pick a direction. For now, the only thing certain is the uncertainty.

As training camp rolls on, all eyes will remain in Cleveland where their future is decided day by day, snap by snap.