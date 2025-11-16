Jets CB Kris Boyd in critical condition after Manhattan shooting: Everything to know

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd, 29, is in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after a shooting incident on early Sunday morning in Midtown. Boyd was "shot in the abdomen outside Sei Less restaurant after a dispute turned violent," per NYPD (h/t NY Post). The gunman fired two shots and fled the scene. No arrests have been made at this point.

Boyd joined the Jets this past offseason after appearing in 17 games for the Houston Texans in 2024. A seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Boyd spent the first four years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings.

Boyd "lapsed in and out of consciousness" at the scene before being transported to the local hospital. He is listed in "critical but stable" condition, per the NY Post. The police are investigating the shooting after the assailant fled the scene in a black BMW X8 SUV.

This is heartbreaking news just on a human level. That he's in stable condition is an encouraging sign, but we won't know more until police, or the Jets, release further information. The NY Post said Boyd was "clinging to his life." We can only hope he gets through this. Our thoughts are with him here at FanSided.

The Jets released an official statement after the news became public, per ABC 7 News.

"We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time."

Since the Jets faced New England on Thursday night, New York is on an extended break until their Week 12 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

Boyd has been on the injured reserve since Aug. 8 with a shoulder injury, meaning he hasn't played yet for the Jets. The hope was that he could recover in time to contribute down the stretch. New York needs the help in the CB room.

This has clear football implications for the Jets, which are what they are. But it's not really important in the wake of a life-changing event like this. If Boyd does pull through, the focus needs to be on his recovery and his wellbeing as a person, not on when or if he can help the Jets down the road.

It's impossible to know more right now. It just is. All we can do is direct positive energy toward Boyd and stay tuned for future updates. You can bookmark this article for future reference as more information becomes available.