Kyle Williams looked like a future Patriots star without even catching a pass

The New England Patriots were already high on Kyle Williams. And after Friday night’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders, the team might finally have the homegrown receiver they’ve been desperate for. During Friday’s game, Williams torched a Commanders defender on a slant route in the end zone. Unfortunately, Josh Dobbs sailed a pass and didn’t result in a touchdown.

Kyle Williams absolutely BBQ'd his man off the line for a walk-in TD, but Josh Dobbs missed him pic.twitter.com/IOxP5h3z70 — Sam Monson (@SamMonsonNFL) August 9, 2025

A glance at the stat sheet wouldn't give you much of any idea as to how Williams performed in his preseason debut. But that has nothing to do with the Washington State product and everything to do with the context surrounding him; he was getting open regularly, and while it came against mostly backups, he looked every bit the technician New England thought he'd be when it drafted him.

The Patriots have all the reason to buy into the Williams hype though with that play. It’s why the preseason can be so important, because it gives guys a chance to play in a competitive element that brings out their best. New England was already excited about Williams, but seeing him in game action and showing off his route-running ability is more reason they have to be thrilled with their receiver room.

Kyle Williams could end all Terry McLaurin trade rumors with a big preseason

The Patriots have been linked to a trade for Terry McLaurin. It would add an elite weapon to a receiver room that already had Stefon Diggs and a surging DeMario Douglas. But with Williams showing his potential, the Patriots may be more interested in developing their own receivers rather than making another big splash.

After all, they’ve struggled tremendously over the last few years in developing their receivers. They haven’t had the best talent in that room, which is why they added Diggs and why they have been linked to McLaurin. But why pay McLaurin an inflated contract when two receivers they drafted are finally showing potential?

This is also good for the Patriots, because the more weapons they give Drake Maye, the better this offense will be. It’s one thing to have to constantly make trades for veterans to improve the roster. It’s another to be able to draft well and watch those players grow into stars.

Williams showed he could be a future star for the Patriots. Sure, it was just one preseason game, but the Patriots already knew he was talented. Friday’s game validated they were right. And it put the rest of the league on alert that the Patriots offense might have another weapon.