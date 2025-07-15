Lamar Jackson disrespect gets even worse with latest NFL QB poll

ESPN has used the dead zone between organized team activities (OTAs) and training camp to rank the NFL's best players at every position. The worldwide leader in sports gathered information from league executives, coaches and scouts to form their lists, releasing their quarterback hierarchy on July 14. Based on the results, front office members are still stunningly low on the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson.

Jackson comes in at No. 4 on poll. It's the same designation he earned last year -- when he became one vote shy of becoming the first-ever two-time NFL MVP. His continued dominance isn't getting the recognition it deserves, and it's beginning to reach slanderous levels of disrespect.

Lamar Jackson gets wildly overlooked in ESPN's top 10 QB rankings

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler called Jackson the "most breathtaking player in the game," and arguably the "most feared" to start his blurb on Baltimore's signal-caller. Yet, the voting results oddly don't align with the accurate assessment of the uniquely dynamic dual-threat. For whatever reason(s), brass members league-wide see it differently.

Someone had Jackson as low as sixth on their catalog of the top passers in football. How can you name more than one or two options without getting stumped, let alone five? It's been him, Patrick Mahomes, reigning MVP Josh Allen and everyone else for quite some time now.

Cincinnati Bengals franchise centerpiece Joe Burrow is ahead of Jackson, and his squad missed the playoffs for a second consecutive campaign. While Baltimore and the latter have postseason demons they must exercise, reaching that point has never been an issue for them. Sure, there are several other things that factor into their respective situations, but everything starts under center.

One defensive coordinator went as far as calling Jackson the "best space runner" in the business while acknowledging his strides as a thrower. The unnamed coach even said the three-time All-Pro "probably doesn't get enough credit" for how much he's improved moving the ball through the air. It's like the goalposts are moved for him.

In 2024, Jackson led the league in the several key aerial metrics. He was first in yards per attempt, passer rating and quarterback rating while boasting an absurd 41 to 4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The 28-year-old became posted the first 40-plus touchdown, sub-five pick season we've ever seen.

Meanwhile, Jackson's also wreaking havoc with his legs. He paced all runners in yards per carry in each of the last two seasons and four of the past six. Nonetheless, ESPN's survey is proof that folks are holding him to a different, much loftier standard than most of his peers.