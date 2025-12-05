Lamar Jackson and the most concerning injuries in the NFL's final month

This was one of those seasons that got away from the Baltimore Ravens and that’s largely due to Lamar Jackson’s injuries this year. He’s back on the injured list ahead of the Ravens’ clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. It’s been a lingering issue for the Ravens and throwing their playoff hopes in the wringer. The Ravens aren’t the only team hampered by injuries though, amid a playoff push.

Several teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are being affected with Mike Evans’ injury as well. He broke his collarbone and suffered a concussion in Week 7 and has been on IR since. He just got his 21-day practice window open, but his availability looms large. Who else’s injury availability could affect playoff runs? Let's talk about it:

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson is still nursing an ankle injury that kept him out of practice on Thursday and that’s not a good sign for the Ravens. They’re 6-6, had their five-game win streak halted and though they’re leading the AFC North division, it’s not by much. Losses will hinder their chances to reach the postseason, which is crazy considering the Ravens were supposed to be one of the top teams in the NFL this year.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is not practicing Thursday.



He was limited Wednesday with an ankle injury. This marks the 4th straight week where Jackson has missed at least one practice.



Tyler Huntley would start Sunday against the Steelers if Jackson is unable to play. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 4, 2025

With the Steelers this week, the winner gets back in the driver seat of the division. Both teams are 6-6 and can’t afford any losses. Jackson gives Baltimore the best chance to win obviously so not having him available could spell trouble for their playoff push.

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Emeka Egbuka has been a welcomed addition via the 2025 NFL Draft and his role significantly improved after Evans went out with an injury. That said, Tampa Bay isn’t the same team without Evans. He’s reliable and too important for Mayfield and this offense. He’s available to return starting Week 15, which is optimistic, but the Bucs will be faced with a tough decision.

Do they rush him back amid a tight playoff race or ease him back and have him ready for the playoffs? The Bucs can’t afford too many more losses and with the Carolina Panthers on their heels for the division, they need to be at full strength, so the quicker Evans can get back, the better.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers | Ronald Martinez/GettyImages

Justin Herbert fractured his hand in Week 13 and had a successful surgery. The good thing is he’s still available to play as it was his non-throwing hand, the bad news is if he takes a bad hit, he could be out. For now, the Chargers are fine and Herbert is cleared to play. The Chargers play the Philadelphia Eagles, which is obviously a big game. Both teams need wins with the No. 1 seed in play. Keep an eye on if Herbert has some issues with his injured hand on Monday night.

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have an interesting predicament: Do they rush Jayden Daniels back from his dislocated elbow injury to have him back for a late playoff push or do they surrender and keep him healthy for next season? I would opt for the latter with the elimination scenarios not in their favor this week.

Daniels is reportedly trending to return to the lineup in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings which becomes a playoff elimination game. The winner is still in and the loser is done. Both teams have had major injury problems with their starters and one game isn’t going to change that. The Commanders would be wise to rest Daniels as long as possible to tarnish those old wounds from Robert Griffin III’s injury situation.

Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

Sources: Eagles DT Jalen Carter is out for Monday night’s game vs. the Chargers after undergoing a procedure this past Monday on both his shoulders. Carter now is undergoing treatment on both shoulders, and he will be considered be week to week to return. Carter wanted to be as… pic.twitter.com/5qDTAyiLUp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2025

Jalen Carter had treatment done on both of his shoulders and he’ll be out for at least one more week ahead of Philadelphia’s important game against the Chargers on Monday night. The Eagles aren’t rushing Carter back as he and the Eagles want him as close to 100 percent as possible for the postseason. That said, he’s a key piece in stopping the run so they could miss him if he misses extended time ahead of the NFL playoffs.

Sauce Gardner, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts’ pricey trade deadline move could miss the playoffs, depending on how he’ll recover from his calf strain. The good news is Sauce Gardner not only avoided an Achilles injury, but also won’t need to be on injured reserve. The last thing the Colts need is injury problems amid a strong season where the No. 1 seed is still in play. Gardner had a big debut so having him healthy will be paramount for a deep playoff run.