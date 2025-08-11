Lane Johnson’s reaction to Landon Dickerson injury says all Eagles fans need to know

Landon Dickerson is a critical piece for the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Watching him exit the field on a cart on Sunday night was not a pleasant experience for anyone hoping to go back-to-back.

Dickerson went down with an apparent right leg injury during Sunday's practice. Teammates took a knee around him while he was being tended to. Even though he was able to walk off the field, it was only with the help of Eagles security head Big Dom and a trainer. He was promptly put on a cart and taken down the tunnel.

Landon Dickerson just got carted inside. pic.twitter.com/VEBKV1XRMx — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 11, 2025

Landon Dickerson just got carted inside. pic.twitter.com/VEBKV1XRMx — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 11, 2025

Lane Johnson threw his helmet after Landon Dickerson's injury

The mere fact that Dickerson suffered an injury would be worry enough. But Jeff Neiburg of the Philadelphia Inquirer added to the concern with a report from Lincoln Financial Field: Fellow offensive lineman Lane Johnson "threw his helmet on the sideline" after Dickerson's exit.

Landon Dickerson is being helped off the field here at the end of practice. Favoring his right leg and moving very slowly. Lane Johnson just threw his helmet on the sideline. — Jeff Neiburg (@Jeff_Neiburg) August 11, 2025

Jeff McLane, also of the Inquirer, backed up the nature of that report by describing the reaction of other Eagles as "not great."

We don't have any official updates from the Eagles, so the severity of Dickerson's injury is a complete unknown. But that kind of reaction from teammates says a whole lot. They won't know the complete details either, but they would have a sense of how worried they should be. And they seem worried.

Dickerson is three-time Pro Bowler and a rock on the offensive line. The Eagles drafted him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and he's started 62 games in the four years since. While Philadelphia has no shortage of great linemen, his absence would no doubt be felt if he has to miss any sort of time. Having a player like Dickerson healthy could legitimately be the difference between winning it all and ending the season in disappointment. Eagles fans have already begun their prayer circles.