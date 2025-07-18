Lions are making an Aidan Hutchinson mistake that could cost them more than money

The edge defender market increased dramatically this offseason, with the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt being the latest to top it. He becomes the fourth high-profile player at the position to secure at least $35 million annually this offseason, and the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. A few more could join them soon, namely Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions.

Turning 25 in August, Hutchinson and has lived up to his status as the 2022 No. 2 overall pick since entering the league and then some. He was on Defensive Player of the Year trajectory before suffering a season-ending fractured tibia and fibula last season. But is Detroit ready to invest in him the way Pittsburgh and other franchises have in their respective sack artists?

Hutchinson's entering the fourth year of his rookie contract and is extension-eligible, but Detroit also exercised his $19.782 fifth-year club option for 2026. That's effectively half of Watt will be making, minus the long-term security. In other words, the Lions must be prepared to give him a raise, but they also need to be smart about it. If the two-time defending NFC North champions don't play their cards right, they might find themselves in a financial crunch that would make contending unsustainable.

Overpaying Aidan Hutchinson may close the Lions' Super Bowl window

Detroit's payroll is clean for 2025, but things quickly get pricey after that. They currently project to have the third-highest salary cap in 2026, eighth-highest in 2027 and third-highest in 2028, according to Spotrac. Jared Goff is one of the top-earning players and quarterbacks in football. The same goes for All-Pros Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kerby Joseph at their respective positions, and standout defensive tackle Alim McNeill.

As odd as it may sound, taking care of Hutchinson's deal sooner than later will ease the burden of his colossal payday. He will only get more expensive if Detroit waits until after the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals' negotiations with Micah Parsons and Trey Hendrickson resolve. Given their liquidity (or lack thereof), the Lions can't afford to play the cat-and-mouse game other teams are.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones has already reported that Parsons will eventually surpass Watt's $41 million yearly figure. The insider indicated it will be a matter of when, not if. Given the Bengals' notoriously frugal ownership, Hendrickson may not clear that threshold in Cincinnati. Nonetheless, are these risks the Lions want to take?

Barring any setbacks, Hutchinson's tracking to return from the devastating leg injury that derailed him in 2024 and be ready for the upcoming campaign. Will he have a freshly inked pact come Week 1? Or will the Lions drag this out and shoot themselves in the foot?