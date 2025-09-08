Lions have Packers and Micah Parsons to blame for Aidan Hutchinson failure

The Green Bay Packers shocked the NFL world by trading for and extending Micah Parsons shortly before the regular season began. It never felt likely that the Dallas Cowboys would've actually traded Parsons, let alone to an NFC contender, but they did that, and patched Green Bay's biggest hole in the process. The Packers becoming more of a threat in the NFC North was the last thing Detroit Lions fans wanted to see, and it turns out that the trade hurt them in more ways than one.

The Packers became major threats, if not the favorites in the NFC North, after acquiring arguably the best player that they could have to fix their biggest weakness, their pass rush.

As if that wasn't damaging enough for the Lions, Parsons' immediate signing of a four-year, $188 million extension clearly played a major role in the Lions' inability to agree to terms on an extension with their own star pass rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, before the start of the regular season.

The #Lions and star edge Aidan Hutchinson are not expected to agree to terms on a new deal prior to the season, sources say.



The negotiations have been professional and amicable, and Detroit has done deals during the season in the past. But not yet for Hutch. pic.twitter.com/3OnbpMM6Il — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2025

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport did not shut down the possibility of the Lions and Hutchinson coming to terms on an extension in the future, and perhaps even midseason, but there was no deal ahead of their Week 1 kickoff. This isn't the end of the world if the two sides do come to an agreement before he hits free agency, but it would've been nice to have had a deal done by now. Again, the whole Parsons situation clearly made an impact.

Micah Parsons' contract is to blame for Lions' Aidan Hutchinson failure

Parsons' deal made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, and deservingly so. At just 26 years of age, Parsons has established himself as one of, if not the best pass rusher in the NFL, and he might even have more room to grow.

As is always the case in the NFL, the next man up is going to want to break a record. Parsons set a record for the richest non-QB contract in NFL history, and there's a good chance that Hutchinson's contract demand shifted after that deal.

Hutchinson might not be quite as good as Parsons, but that's not going to matter. He has every right to command an absurd contract, and the Lions will likely give into his demands sooner rather than later.

Lions have no choice but to give Aidan Hutchinson whatever he's asking for

Hutchinson might not be Parsons, but he's among the best edge rushers in the NFL. He was limited to just five games last season after suffering a gruesome season-ending leg injury, but had 7.5 sacks in those games. He's a game-changer when healthy, and one the Lions should be planning on building around not only in 2025, but well beyond.

Sure, he might not be worth more than Parsons, but what exactly is the alternative? The Lions letting him go or trading him would leave them without the kind of game-changing pass-rusher that they're going to need if they want to get over the hump and win the Super Bowl.

If Hutchinson is open to signing an extension, and all indications are that he is, the Lions should get a deal done as soon as possible. If this means they have to give him slightly more than Parsons, so be it. It's incredibly rare for a team to get a steal value-wise for a 25-year-old superstar like Hutchinson. What's most important is that they get a deal done before this escalates into a Parsons-esque situation.

Lions are paying for their Aidan Hutchinson mistake

Maxx Crosby signed a four-year extension to remain with the Las Vegas Raiders and become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL in early March. Just days later, Myles Garrett took back his trade request and signed an extension to remain with the Cleveland Browns and overtake Crosby as the non-quarterback with the richest contract in the NFL. A couple of months later, TJ Watt overtook both of them with his four-year extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, Parsons has become the record-holder.

The Lions could've gotten a deal done with Hutchinson before all of these contracts were handed out. Had they extended Hutchinson before Crosby or Garrett, he'd be the third or fourth-highest paid edge rusher in the NFL and making $10 million or even $15 million less than what he likely will on his extension.

This is just how it goes in the NFL. Garrett is certainly a better player than Watt, yet Watt signed a more lucrative extension than Garrett in terms of AAV. Parsons is a better player than Hutchinson, but there's a good chance that Hutchinson will end up with the richer contract.

Detroit's reluctance to act with foresight will cost a solid chunk of change, barring an unexpected rough year from Hutchinson. It isn't the worst thing in the world for the Lions, assuming a deal does get done, but it was entirely avoidable.