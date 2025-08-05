Lions just gave Hendon Hooker a vote of confidence no one saw coming

The Detroit Lions are preparing for yet another season in which they plan to contend for a Super Bowl. While the best way to do so is to ensure your stout starting lineup remains healthy for the majority of the season, you need some depth. The Lions' success does hinge on quarterback Jared Goff, and they can't afford him to miss any time, so making sure they have solid depth behind him is a priority.

In last week's Hall of Fame Game, the Lions were soundly defeated 34-7 by the Los Angeles Chargers. Hendon Hooker, who looked like a legitimate early draft pick in 2023 before suffering a torn ACL at Tennessee, didn't have the greatest outing in limited playing time, completing three of six passes for 18 yards and zero touchdowns, while throwing one interception. Kyle Allen, who got the start for Detroit, wasn't any better, as he threw for 91 yards and two interceptions while completing 9-of-14 pass attempts.

Yes, it's just one preseason game, but Lions fans watching were probably wondering if there were some other quarterbacks they could bring in. But the Lions have firm belief in their quarterback room, considering the move they didn't make afterward.

Lions express belief in QB room by not pursuing Teddy Bridgewater

On Tuesday, news broke that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bringing in former Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in for a visit and the expectation was that they were going to sign him. The Buccaneers brought in Bridgewater as starter Baker Mayfield returned from a contusion on his throwing hand, while third-string quarterback Michael Pratt is sidelined with a back injury.

Bridgewater was just with the Lions last year, where he was the primary backup to Goff. Bridgewater didn't play much due to Goff playing the full season, and the fact that the Lions needed the final game of the regular season to clinch the NFC North.

The fact that the Lions front office didn't even entertain bringing Bridgewater back tells you all you need to know about their belief in the quarterback room. General manager Brad Holmes has shown that in the past. After all, he was pumped up when he drafted Jahmyr Gibbs in 2023 earlier than anyone expected, and the decision has paid off tremendously.

Holmes drafted Hooker in 2023 in the third round. Before his ACL injury, Hooker was a Heisman Trophy favorite and destined to be selected in the first round of the draft. It's only one preseason game. The Lions still have three more to play this summer. There's still plenty of time for Hooker to turn things around before the start of the season.