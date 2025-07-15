Lions new OC proves he can't be Ben Johnson with new Jahmyr Gibbs plan

The Detroit Lions enter the 2025 season with new offensive coordinator, John Morton, spearheading the offense from a strategic standpoint. Morton replaces Ben Johnson, bringing his own offensive approach to Detroit, which places running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the heart of an evolving attack. Morton’s plan to involve Gibbs in much more of the passing game is making headlines. Whether it pays off or backfires could define Morton’s tenure in Motown.

"I gotta learn the formations for being split out," Gibbs explained while speaking to reporters. "I'm being split out like way more than I was the past two years. That's good. That's going to be fun. I've been waiting on that."

John Morton’s vision for this Lions offense

Morton steps into a crucial role, tasked with keeping Detroit’s offense among the NFL’s best. While Johnson favored a balanced, ground-heavy system, Morton wants to open things up even more, aiming for a multi-layered attack. He sees Gibbs as more than a traditional RB. Under Morton, expect more sets with Gibbs split out wide or in the slot, increasing unpredictability and forcing defenses to adjust.

Under Johnson, the offense was a problem for opposing defenses and Morton looks to make the offense more dynamic than ever before. This means using Gibbs’ speed and hands, not just his legs. By increasing perimeter snaps and passing routes for Gibbs, Morton aims to create mismatches all over the field. A game plan that will be praised if it works and scrutinized if the Lions offense struggles by any measure.

John Morton’s centerpiece on offense

Jahmyr Gibbs is coming off a monster 2024 campaign where he got loose for 1,412 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns, 52 catches, 517 receiving yards and 4 receiving scores. These numbers put him among the league’s most productive backs. Yet Morton’s scheme is about to ask even more from him.

Gibbs’ ability to line up as a receiver is rare for a running back. Last season, Gibbs spent time splitting out wide and, in the slot, but now he’s preparing to learn even more formations and refine his route tree. His blend of burst, vision and soft hands makes him a nightmare for linebackers and safeties in coverage.

Risk vs. reward: Genius or scapegoat?

If Morton’s gamble works, he’ll immediately be crowned as the next great OC destined to become a head coach in the next couple of years. Detroit could unleash an offense that’s hard to predict, with Gibbs producing highlight plays from multiple spots on the field. This type of success would certainly place Morton on par with some of the best play-callers in the NFL.

But the risks are real. Relying heavily on Gibbs as a receiver could wear him down or make the offense too predictable if Morton isn’t able to adjust to the adjustments of defensive coordinators around the league. High fan expectations mean any struggles will bring criticism to Morton’s philosophy. If Detroit’s offense stalls, Morton will quickly become the scapegoat.