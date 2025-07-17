The Lions are left with no choice but obvious reunion after Von Miller signing

You knew it was going to happen sooner rather than later. Free agent pass rusher Von Miller, the current active leader in career sacks in the NFL, signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday night.

With Miller off the board, the Detroit Lions’ search for a veteran edge rusher has narrowed to one clear and familiar option: Za'Darius Smith.

Smith was acquired from the Cleveland Browns last November and played eight games for the Lions, and had 4 sacks and 15 pressures. Smith was acquired after Aiden Hutchinson suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in Week 6 last season. His disruptive presence on the edge helped stabilize Detroit’s pass rush during a critical stretch of the season.

Yet, despite his impact, the Lions allowed him to test free agency, seemingly in pursuit of bigger names like Miller and even Trey Hendrickson, who remains disgruntled with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Lions need to re-sign Za'Darius Smith before he goes elsewhere

The Lions’ defensive front still lacks a proven veteran to complement Hutchinson. Re-signing Smith, with his production and familiarity with the system, is the logical solution. For general manager Brad Holmes, re-signing Smith would be both strategic and symbolic. The NFC North rival teams are aggressively upgrading their rosters, making it more difficult to win the division this upcoming season.

Even worse for the Lions, Miller is joining a stacked Washington Commanders, the same team that eliminated them in the divisional playoffs at home. They already added Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil this offseason, and they may have surpassed the Lions as the team that can dethrone the divisional rival and defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

With Miller off the market, all the attention will be on Smith to make his move. Both NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears, are still in the market for a pass rusher. Smith already played for the Packers from 2019-21, so he should have no problem fitting back in. The Bears could use another veteran pass rusher alongside Montez Sweat. That alone should motivate the Lions to re-sign Smith.

In the end, the Lions may not have missed out on Von Miller. But they still have a chance to reinforce their defense with a player who has already proven he belongs in the Motor City. The clock is ticking, and the choice is clear.