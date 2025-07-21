Lions QB is quietly turning into a perfect trade chip at training camp

The Detroit Lions are all-in on trying to win Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. They're facing immense pressure entering the upcoming NFL campaign, much of it self-inflicted, to capitalize on their current championship window before it slams shut. Doing so will require making sacrifices, with the future being one of them.

Backup quarterback Hendon Hooker is supposed to be a part of Detroit's post-Jared Goff plans, whenever that time comes. However, the 2023 third-round pick collects dust on the sidelines on Sundays but is reportedly turning heads at practice. In other words, the Lions have a distressed asset on their hands, one that other teams would presumably love to take off their hands.

If the Lions are serious about embracing a championship-or-bust mindset in 2025, trading Hooker could help their immediate outlook. By their accounts, a title is the priority, meaning it must be the sole focus. He doesn't figure to see the field anytime soon, making him expendable; his best value to Detroit is as a bargaining chip.

Hendon Hooker's strong training camp showing gives the Lions a prime opportunity to trade QB

Hooker was "the headline" of Lions practice on Monday, according to Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News. The beat writer called it "one of the sharpest sessions" from the former Heisman Trophy contender. It's an encouraging development, but Detroit's better off viewing this as a sell-high opportunity.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes should leverage Hooker's impressive performance to field calls for the signal-caller. Detroit can't afford to get caught between two timelines and is heavily invested in the present. They can't let the idea of a theoretical Goff successor cloud their judgment with the Lombardi Trophy in reach.

It took the Lions nearly scoring 50 points in blowout victories for Hooker to get playing time in 2024. Meanwhile, he's under contract through 2026, so the time to move him is now. The Lions won't net anything worthwhile with his expiring salary.

Detroit hasn't had many chances to unleash Hooker, but they also don't seem set on him as their long-term solution under center. Their offseason signing of veteran journeyman Kyle Allen is Exhibit A. Then, weeks later, Holmes publicly challenged him ($) to win the competition for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

Yes, Holmes also said he and the Lions "still [have] high hopes" for Hooker, though the franchise's actions speak louder than its words. They've barely played the Tennessee product since drafting him, have brought in competition and paid Goff since. Knowing this, turning his mop-up duty role into someone who can help them at this moment in time is a logical solution.