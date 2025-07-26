Lions rookie all but guaranteed to steal starting job

The Detroit Lions improved their wide receiver room this offseason with the selection of Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa with the 70th pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. TeSlaa had an impressive two seasons with the Razorbacks. Last season with Arkansas, he recorded 28 receptions for 546 yards and three touchdowns.

The Lions have completed a full week of training camp and have showcased impressive performances on both offense and defense. TeSlaa has stood out as a rookie, and his performance could make him a starting wide receiver for the Lions entering the 2025 season.

Isaac TeSlaa is making great strides in Lions training camp

The Lions began padded practices on Friday with a series of 1-on-1 drills. While multiple players stood out during the drills, it was TeSlaa who caught the attention. In a rep between TeSlaa and defensive back Morice Norris, the rookie took a big hit from Norris and was able to stay on his feet and win the drill.

TeSlaa was known for his toughness during his college career at Arkansas, and the Lions drafted him knowing that he would be the perfect piece that embodies the grit that has been demonstrated under head coach Dan Campbell.

Could TeSlaa be a starter for the Lions?

If he continues to improve throughout training camp, Teslaa could be a starting wide receiver for the Lions when they open the season on September 7th at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.

The three starting wide receivers as of now for the Lions are Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Tim Patrick. We know Amon-Ra is without a doubt a starter, and Williams, after a 1,000-yard receiving season, has taken a huge leap so far in training camp.

That leaves TeSlaa to battle for the third starting spot with Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond. Patrick recorded 33 receptions for 394 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Lions. Raymond, in 12 games played last season, collected 17 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

Based on his performance in training camp and his toughness, TeSlaa may not start right away, but will be a starter for the Lions at the wide receiver position sometime this season if he continues to show significant growth.