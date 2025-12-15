Lions season could be over thanks to these blatant missed calls

NFL refs screw up calls every weekend, but they were extra on their game during Sunday's pivotal game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams. In fact, they made one of the most nonsensical calls of the season by upholding Colby Parkinson's touchdown despite clear video evidence he did not, in fact, score a touchdown.

Parkinson "caught" the 26-yard pass from Matthew Staford with a couple minutes left in the third quarter, giving the Rams a three-point lead over the Lions. When the play went to replay review, there should have only been two options on the table: 1. Parkinson caught the ball but his knee was down at the one-yard line or 2. Parkinson bobbled the ball to the ground and did not complete the catch. The refs picked option No. 3, turning a blind eye to the video evidence and upholding the touchdown.

HUH??? Refs ruled this a Rams touchdown instead of putting the ball down on the 1 yard line where Parkinson's knee was down... pic.twitter.com/vYa5VWAHzU — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) December 14, 2025

If you need to, go frame by frame looking at the video and tell me in what universe that was a catch or even a touchdown. If the refs wanted to claim he completed the catch initially, then his knee was down and he was short of the goal line. If they want to acknowledge that he bobbled it (because he clearly did) then it was incomplete because you can actually see the ball hit the ground with just the nose in Parkinson's hand.

NFL refs: Colby Parkinson bobbled it, so he wasn't down when his knee was down at the one and he regained possession in the end zone so it's a TD.



Also, NFL refs: Guys, he totally had control at this point and the ball definitely didn't touch the ground here. So it's a catch. https://t.co/iJJsyYsZg5 pic.twitter.com/YuHVjTj6j9 — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) December 14, 2025

I'd show you the front side angle but the NFL deleted that view with a quickness. So this is the best we've got, shortly before Parkinson hits the turf.

A catch for Parkinson or no? pic.twitter.com/PSjJE2mN9D — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 14, 2025

The call on the field was touchdown, so the refs took the out of upholding it rather than daring to get things right by calling it what it is. You simply won't convince me that was a catch in the first place. Whether you can see the whole ball or not, physics don't allow for that ball avoiding the ground.

To add insult to injury, the Rams went on to score another touchdown less than two minutes later. Blake Corum ran outside for an 11-yard score...with a little help from a hold on the edge.

Blake Corum! Rams making a statement 😤



DETvsLAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/13sO5EjLgQ — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

All teams get screwed by the refs eventually. Things tend to even out. After all, we should never ascribe to malice that which can be explained by incompetence — the perfect word to use for the officials on Sunday. That doesn't mean Lions fans shouldn't be irate. These calls have significant consequences.

Playoff implications of the Lions ref-stricken loss to the Rams

The Rams went on to win by a touchdown, ensuring that Parkinson's "TD" was the most impactful play of the game. The victory clinched the playoffs for Los Angeles. The loss put the Lions in a precarious position at 8-6 with a less-than 50 percent chance of making the postseason. They're dependent on the Bears or 49ers losing more of their remaining games than they win.

Detroit finishes the season with a home game against the Steelers, then road trips to face the Vikings and Bears. The latter one could determine their playoff fate, if the Bears and Niners don't end those hopes ahead of time.