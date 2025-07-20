Lions veteran already out for the season on first day of training camp

The Detroit Lions will be playing the 2025 season without one of their key pieces on the defensive line, as head coach Dan Campbell announced on Sunday that defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike will be out for the season after surgery on a torn ACL. It was the first day of training camp on Sunday, and the head coach is already announcing a season-ending injury. What a bummer.

The news comes after the Lions placed the veteran defensive lineman on the reserve/PUP list last week, which originally ruled him out for the first four games of the season. A second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Washington, Onwuzurike has recorded 68 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in his three seasons with the Lions.

The Lions are still suffering from last year's injuries

While all is well in terms of Aidan Hutchinson's injury recovery after he missed all but five games a season ago, the Lions are still suffering from last year's injuries on defense.

Alim McNeil is on the PUP list to begin training camp as he still recovers from the torn ACL he suffered in the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills last season. Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo is also on the PUP list as the Lions start training camp as he is slowly working his way to recovery after a torn meniscus injury last season.

The Lions are optimistic that both McNeil and Wingo can be ready for the start of the 2025 season, as Detroit looks to rebound from last year's heartbreaking playoff exit. Detroit is also hoping that their defense isn't decimated by injuries, as was the case last season, which played a major factor in their loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round.

With so much uncertainty entering the season on the defensive front for the Lions. Detroit is hoping that this year's first-round draft pick, Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, can prove himself and have a significant role on the defensive line to start the season. Frankly, without Onwuzurike, they're going to need the youngster to step into that role sooner rather than later.

Kelvin Sheppard is set to lead the Lions as the team's new defensive coordinator after four seasons as Detroit's linebackers coach. We'll see if the Lions' defense can still be as dominant without the presence of former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.