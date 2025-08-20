L'Jarius Sneed already blew his opportunity to prove the Chiefs wrong

The Tennessee Titans paid L'Jarius Sneed the big bucks to go be a star for them in their secondary. After a strong first four years in the league with the Kansas City Chiefs, Sneed was slapped with the franchise tag before being traded to the Titans. Tennessee agreed to send the Chiefs for a 2025 third-round pick and the rights to a seventh-round pick swap in 2024. Sneed finally got his money.

However, a nagging quad injury which proved to be much worse resulted in Sneed missing the bulk of his first year in Nashville. He had to undergo surgery to fix the injury and had a knee procedure back in May. Sneed has just now been cleared to return for the Titans ahead of their season. Meanwhile, Trent McDuffie is thriving replacing Sneed in the Chiefs' secondary. Sneed got his $76 million deal...

While I do think Sneed bounces back with the Titans this year, it just goes to show that Brett Veach's keen eye for talent throughout the NFL Draft process is what sets him apart. Sneed was not a blue-chipper coming out of college. He ended up being a huge part of their two most recent Super Bowl championships. McDuffie has a longer runway than him to collect more. Will the Chiefs keep winning?

For now, Sneed must take on an even bigger role as part of a Titans team with something to prove.

Kansas City Chiefs were in the right for moving on from L'Jarius Sneed

One of the things that I like about Sneed's chances of rebounding this fall has something to do with who is calling the shots in the Titans' front office. Mike Borgonzi had been in the Kansas City front office for years prior to taking over in Tennessee. He still has to win me over as a front-office executive, as it is easy to look competent working for a franchise that is as strong as the Chiefs are.

It goes without saying that the Chiefs are in the midst of their dynasty because all of the key pieces seem to fit together seamlessly. While I think owner Clark Hunt is probably the weakest pillar of their core, it is hard to beat the three-headed monster of Veach, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes allegedly propping him up. For as long as Veach is ahead of the curve with his analysis, the team will be stellar.

Ultimately, this is how elite teams sustain excellence. They get good contributions out of underrated role players, and somebody else pays them great money to do something they were never asked to do, which is to carry a struggling franchise. Sneed may or may not have it in him, but McDuffie had better pedigree coming out. With the Chiefs, you have to fall in like with role players, but never in love.

While we might be saying similar things about McDuffie in a few years, Veach will get to call the shots.