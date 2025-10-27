Losing Cam Skattebo should stop Giants, Joe Schoen from shopping at trade deadline

New York Giants fans just aren't allowed to have nice things apparently. On Sunday, star rookie running back Cam Skattebo left the team's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with what was later diagnosed as a dislocated right ankle. He's expected to have surgery and likely miss the rest of the season.

Cam Skattebo was carted off the field after a serious leg injury against the Eagles.



🎥 FOX pic.twitter.com/tqG4eeNzJ3 — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2025

The Giants lost another dynamic playmaker after top wide receiver Malik Nabers tore his ACL in Week 4. It comes after rookie first-round quarterback Jaxson Dart began showing signs of becoming the team's future franchise star under center.

The optimism fans and coaches were feeling with the Dart-Skattebo duo had the Giants front office beginning to act a little more aggressively on the investment front. The team was reportedly inquiring about available wide receiver options in an effort to fill the Nabers-sized gap in their offensive lineup.

Why Cam Skattebo's injury should stop Giants from exploring the trade market

With New York falling to 2-6 on the season and now down two of its top offensive weapons, there's no point in Joe Schoen trying to buy anyone at the trade deadline. To be fair, the Giants were reportedly shopping ahead of Week 8 when Skattebo was still healthy and there were strong signs this team had potential to go on a late-season run.

Now, why give up draft assets when it's likely New York will be earning a Top 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft? It's understandable Schoen may be enticed by shiny objects like Brian Thomas Jr. or Chris Olave, but there's no real value in acquiring either unless there's a long term plan.

Schoen is also on his last legs as general manager. He may have hit on Dart, Skattebo and pass rusher Abdul Carter in this draft, but head coach Brian Daboll won't survive this offseason and there's little reason to believe Schoen lasts either.

That endangers any long term plans that would involve an acquired wide receiver. If a new regime is bound for East Rutherford, New Jersey then they would be inheriting Schoen's decisions.

Now, Schoen isn't going to make decisions with his successors in mind, but those around him like owner John Mara should grow a spine and step in to prevent him from mortgaging the team's future if he's made a decision about moving on.

It's time for Schoen to see what moves can be made to acquire more draft capital and perhaps give Mara a reason not to fire him and give him a chance to build around another coaching staff.