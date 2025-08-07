Malik Nabers might be in for a rude Giants awakening after injury update

The New York Giants over the last several years have built a reputation for making questionable decisions. Whether it be offseason trades like the Odell Beckham Jr in 2019, where they got nothing valuable in return, or in-season decisions that have cost them games, it's safe to say that Giants fans have been frustrated a lot due to a lack of planning within the franchise.

With Malik Nabers entering his second year in the NFL, any plan that keeps him healthy and happy is a good one. After a stellar rookie season where Nabers recorded 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns, plus set a franchise record in receptions with 109, the future looks extremely bright. Nabers enters his second season in the league with a high ceiling and looks to be a franchise player and future top wide receiver in the NFL for years to come.

Nabers reps expected to be reduced in training camp

As he comes back from injury, the Giants are reducing the amount of reps that Nabers will receive in training camp. Nabers was recently cleared for a full workout after sitting out spring practices with a toe injury, but didn't participate in reps. Nabers spoke about the limited practice reps, saying that they are necessary to make sure he's healthy by the start of the regular season.

"I'm doing fine," Nabers said. "The coaches and the training staff, they got a process with what they want me to do that has me being healthy for when we're ready to play. I just gotta do my job and follow the plan that they put in here."

Giants need to be careful how they monitor Nabers moving forward

The Giants need to learn from past mistakes with Saquon Barkley that led to his injury issues with New York, as they continue to monitor the Nabers' situation. Given the Giants' history, though, fans are right to be skeptical.

Nabers may eventually need to undergo toe surgery for his injury. While Nabers said it hasn't been affecting him during summer practices, the Giants don't want to rush him too much into reps before the season starts. Nabers is likely to have many limited days of practice before the start of the regular season.

The Giants are hoping to improve on offense and build a connection between new quarterback Russell Wilson and Nabers. The future potential of first-round draft pick Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is also an intriguing storyline for the Giants heading into the season.