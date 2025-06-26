Malik Nabers seems to call for reunion with complicated former Giants WR

The New York Football Giants are in the midst of a serious rebuild. They have four quarterbacks on the roster, all with varying degrees of experience and success on their resumes.

What could help any of them is a solid wide receiver core, which is an area New York is sorely lacking in. Besides 2024 first round selection Malik Nabers, the Giants' receiver room boasts no other thousand-yard pass catcher.

However, it seems Nabers is on a mission to change that. He's using the power of social media to apparently recruit a former Giants great back to East Rutherford, New Jersey.

On Tuesday, free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. posted a photo on Instagram of himself sitting with his young son, Zydn, in the parking lot of MetLife Stadium.

"Mannn yo daddy did some Krazy shxt here," his caption read in part. "We changed the game n inspired a generation who came behind us. We still got more to do... I'm loving every second I get wit u n can't wait to see what you do in this world.... Ur turn twin."

Nabers commented on Beckham's post with, "We still got work to do."

Malik Nabers' desired Giants reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. is easier said than done

Now, Nabers could easily be referring to Beckham's own mention of "we still got more to do" in his caption, but it would feel like a real story book moment to have this reunion come to fruition.

Then again, there's a reason they're called story book moments. They're rarely grounded in reality.

Beckham hasn't played a full season since 2019 due to nagging injuries, including an ACL tear suffered after he scored a touchdown in Super Bowl LVI. Coincidentally, that's the last time he put up at least 1,000 receiving yards in a single campaign.

In nine games with the Miami Dolphins last year, he only logged a meager 55 yards and failed to reach the endzone having caught just nine balls. That's hardly a confidence booster for Giants general manager Joe Schoen to pull the trigger on a one-year deal, especially with only $3.8 million in salary cap space remaining.

Then there's the question of Beckham's relationship with Giants fans. Things didn't end on a great note in 2018 when he was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

But that may all be water under the bridge. At Fanatics Fest in New York City, Beckham was participating in a panel discussion when a fan yelled out, "Go back to the Giants!" Beckham replied, "I got you," thus sparking the speculation.

Time tends to heal all wounds and perhaps there's an appetite to bring back a veteran (and hopefully more mature) team legend to mentor a star like Nabers who is hoping to follow in his gridiron footsteps. If that's the case, it may be worth a shot with Schoen and Daboll swinging for the fences to try and keep their jobs beyond this season.