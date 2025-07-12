Mark Andrews isn't over playoff mistakes, and that's a good sign for Ravens

At times last season, it felt like the only team that could beat the Baltimore Ravens was themselves. Perhaps no one on the team embodied that notion more than Mark Andrews, who had some memorably unforgettable moments, to say the least. Chief among them were his well-chronicled blunders in the AFC Divisional Round that cost the franchise and city arguably a prime shot at a championship.

The veteran tight end single-handedly cost the Ravens a chance at being one step away from Super Bowl LIX, and he knows it. Six months removed from his notorious fumble and dropped pass against the Buffalo Bills, it remains a topic of conversation. Andrews has caught a lot of flak since, but rather than blocking out the outside noise, the slander is ostensibly motivating and rejuvenating him.

Disastrous playoff showing has awoke the sleeping giant in Ravens TE Mark Andrews

Andrews recently joined several athletes with diabetes at Dexcom's Dexcom U Signing Day Camp and discussed his mistakes in Buffalo. The three-time Pro Bowler has admittedly had "to eat a lot of [expletive]" since, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner ($). Nonetheless, he's eager to put it behind him and silence the critics.

"But I’m excited to go show who I am, what I can be and what I can help this team with, because I’m not done yet," Andrews declared.

For those clamoring for Andrews to retire or Baltimore to release/trade him, he made it clear that's not happening. Members of the Ravens flock are understandably still upset, but let's not pretend like the 2018 third-round pick should be ousted. Yes, this is undeniably a career low point, but his value to the franchise since entering the league can't be overstated.

Virtually non-existent to start the 2024 NFL campaign, Andrews posted 10 catches for 120 scoreless yards through the first five weeks. A late-summer car accident last offseason and coming off a gruesome leg injury that cost him much of 2023 presumably factored into the equation. He eventually found his footing to the tune of a new personal best 11 touchdowns, though that's overshadowed by glaring playoff errors.

Baltimore appeared on its way to overcoming a first-half 11-point deficit in Buffalo; they had all the momentum on the road at Highmark Stadium. In high-stakes moments of the win-or-go-home contest, they turned to their longtime security blanket with a comeback within reach. Alas, Andrews derailed the train twice in critical moments of the final frame, and it came back to haunt him and the Ravens.