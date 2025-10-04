Mark Sanchez stabbed: Everything we know with former QB in hospital

Mark Sanchez, the FOX NFL broadcaster and former USC and New York Jets quarterback, was reportedly stabbed in Indianapolis in the very early hours of Saturday morning.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call the Colts' game against the Raiders on Sunday. He will no longer be on the call as he recovers in the hospital.

There was immediate concern for Sanchez but limited details about the incident. Here's what we know so far:

What is Mark Sanchez's condition?

According to a statement from FOX Sports, Sanchez is "currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition."

FOX Sports Statement:



“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition. We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that… — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) October 4, 2025

Reports suggest that Sanchez went to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery after the stabbing. If so, his condition has improved.

Why was Mark Sanchez stabbed?

That's where it gets confusing. According to Angela Ganote of FOX59, the police narrative of the situation doesn't paint a simple picture.

We can now report what is stated in the police narrative from last night’s stabbing involving former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez.



According to the police narrative we received from sources Sanchez was not cooperative with police when they first arrived on scene.



Another… — Angela Ganote (@angelaganote) October 4, 2025

"According to the police narrative we received from sources Sanchez was not cooperative with police when they first arrived on scene," Ganote tweeted. "Another man listed as the victim in the police report told police he was delivering food when Sanchez told him he needed to move and couldn’t park where he was.

"That man told police Sanchez started threatening and following him and then attacked him.

"The man said he first tried to pepper spray Sanchez but it didn’t work. He said it was at that that time he defended himself with a knife. Police noted the man had a significant injury to his face."

Ganote noted that Sanchez himself has not been interviewed by police, so the only side of the story we have is that of the man who stabbed the FOX broadcaster. He also received medial treatment.

Here is the official statement from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police on the incident:

Statement from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on the situation that resulted in Mark Sanchez being stabbed and hospitalized: pic.twitter.com/uxIQ3AhIDY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2025

Details may change with security camera footage available, or be challenged once Sanchez has his say. As for being "not cooperative" with police at the scene, it's hard to interpret that considering Sanchez was injured critically enough to require emergency surgery.

Former teams, teammates and coworkers wished Mark Sanchez well

While we all wait for more information, there was an outpouring of concern for Sanchez on social media.

Sending our thoughts and love to Mark Sanchez and his family. Hoping for a speedy recovery, 6. https://t.co/vdVo4kdCr5 — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 4, 2025

Damn man… Prayers up for my guy and USC brother Mark Sanchez. This is ridiculous! 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/3Cg30Hhodf — Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) October 4, 2025

Trying not to freak out, but praying fervently for Mark’s healing. Praying for his wife Perry’s peace in the midst of this chaos, and praying for his whole family. Mark is one of the greatest men you’ll ever know. Love you @Mark_Sanchez https://t.co/BQPErlWzdn — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 4, 2025

Asking all of you for your prayers. Mark Sanchez is one of the kindest people you will meet. He’s family to many who know him. https://t.co/h6hZZkVdsh — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) October 4, 2025

Mark Sanchez is a good person, somebody you want as a teammate in life or on the field. He is also a husband and a proud father. This is shocking and sad news, but stable is a good sign.



🙏 for our friend and love to his family. Mark’s positivity is his enduring trademark https://t.co/jUNpIKgmix — Eric Allen (@eallenjets) October 4, 2025

This article will be updated as more information comes to light.