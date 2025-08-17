MarShawn Lloyd's breakout followed by all-too-familiar crash back down to earth

The Green Bay Packers spent a Round 3 pick on MarShawn Lloyd in the 2024 draft with the idea that he could be a quality backup behind star running back Josh Jacobs. Lloyd only managed to appear in one regular-season game during his rookie campaign due to a variety of injuries. Now he's suffered another hamstring injury that is putting his status with the team in serious jeopardy.

Head coach Matt LaFleur didn't have a lot to say about his second-year back in the aftermath of his team's preseason victory over the Colts, but his tone was less than enthusiastic. LaFleur only told reporters "we'll see" in reference to the hamstring injury that forced Lloyd out of action against Indianapolis.

The hope for the coaching staff and Lloyd is that it's just a minor issue that he can overcome in a matter of days. It's still another mark against him in the mind of LaFleur. Availability is a big skill in the modern NFL, and Lloyd hasn't shown he has it during his brief time in the NFL.

MarShawn Lloyd injury is unfortunately familiar for the Packers

It's probably too soon for the organization to cut bait on the young third-rounder, but it's not too soon to see him fall down the running back depth chart. Jacobs is going to get a lot of carries but Emmanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks both showed flashes of quality relieving the prolific back last year. In theory, Lloyd has more explosion than either of his competitors for the No. 2 spot but that only matters if he can find a way to stay on the field consistently.

Of course, there's also the possibility that Green Bay scours the waiver wire for a more explosive backup for Jacobs in the coming weeks.

Running back is a position where diamonds in the rough can be unearthed in free agency. Spending a third rounder on a backup after splashing big money on Jacobs was a questionable decision for the team's front office when it occurred. Lloyd's lack of impact only highlights the idea that such a premium draft pick could and should have been spent on a different position.

It's unusual for a second-year pro to reach a crossroads with the team that drafted him at this early stage of his career but time might be ticking for Lloyd to carve out a long-term future with the Packers. Another significant injury might force Green Bay to face the reality that he'll never be trustworthy enough to be a key member of their offensive core.