Matching 3 NFL stars with their pop star soulmates after Swift-Kelce union

Now is the golden age of pop stars and NFL players. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged. Russell Wilson is married to Ciara. Josh Allen is dating Hailee Steinfeld. Sauce Gardner is dating Ice Spice. Love is in the air and who doesn't want more of it?

Ok, to be fair, there are a lot of NFL fans who don't want more love in the air. We know. We've heard it for two years now. Stop showing Taylor Swift! We don't care! Well, some of us do care. Some of us love love, sue me.

So, let's have some fun. Swift isn't the only pop star looking for love. And Kelce isn't the only football player capable of providing it.

CeeDee Lamb & Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter has a thing for bad boys, that much we know from her fraught relationship with Barry Keoghan. On the rebound from many a bad relationship, the singer bemoaned the "Slim Pickins" available in the dating pool.

"A boy who's jacked and kind. Can't find his *ss to save my life."

Well, Sabrina, look no further than the NFL ranks, where you don't just have to settle for a "a boy who's nice that breathes." Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb checks all the boxes.

Jacked? Lamb is carved out of marble at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds.

Kind? Lamb is heavily involved in community service projects, giving of himself to better the lives of others. He values family. He's a respected teammate. And he takes responsibility when he's in the wrong. He's committed to being better. What a concept.

More than anything, Lamb is fun-loving. He's clever. He can be cheeky. He'd keep up with Sabrina without, hopefully, making her hate him prolifically.

Joe Burrow & Ariana Grande

As two of the most talented and glamorous people on the planet, why does it feel like Joe Burrow and Ariana Grande are meant for each other?

Burrow is the epitome of cool. He oozes swagger. His confidence is magnetic. He'd have to be all of those things to pull Grande, a cultural icon.

And hey, if she bought a crib just for the his and hers closet, Burrow could absolutely help her fill it. He's got a stylist and has always embraced the opportunity to turn the walk off the team plane or down the tunnel into a fashion show. He's now the face of Alo's new campaign.

They have more than fashion in common, though. They're both power players in their respective fields. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is a generational talent on the football field. Grande's voice has no equal.

Moreover, Burrow is the kind of calm and steady presence Grande has sung about wanting to find. He's the perfect combination of grounded and self-assured.

Rumor has it, Burrow is currently dating Sports Illustrated model Olivia Ponton. Grande is in a relationship with Broadway actor Ethan Slater. You never know, if the right paths crossed...

Caleb Williams & Tate McRae

If Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are a millennial dream team, then Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Canadian pop star Tate McRae could be the Gen Z power couple.

Williams and McRae are at the same stage in life: ambitious 20-somethings on the rise. Their whole lives are ahead of them, but they'll both feel the pressure to make sure their best isn't already behind them.

The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams can't escape the expectations that come with that in Chicago. He's not lacking for doubters, despite throwing for 3,542 yards and 20 touchdowns as a rookie.

McRae, meanwhile, is fresh off her first No. 1 single as a feature on "What I Want" from Morgan Wallen. The music industry is constantly moving, though, with a revolving door of young starlets pursuing their moment.

McRae is a dancer. She'd understand the demands of being a high-level athlete. Williams is uniquely expressive. He'd understand the drive to be unique and creative.

Is it asking too much for two charismatic young stars to find love? Williams and McRae both have magnetic personalities. Maybe one day they'll be pulled together.