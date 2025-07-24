Matt LaFleur won't stop risking Packers season with wild Jaire Alexander replacement

The Green Bay Packers had an understandable reasoning for moving on from cornerback Jaire Alexander. Despite being one of the best in the game, that's only if he's on the football field, which had become a rarity in recent years. Specifically, just 14 games in the past two seasons.

The thing is, the Packers needed to have some sort of backup plan to replace Alexander's talents. But for the Packers, they are deciding to take an in-house gamble. Head coach Matt LaFleur decided to switch wide receiver Bo Melton into a cornerback. It's a risky move, considering the high expectations the team has in the tough NFC North division. Not to mention, Melton has never played cornerback.

On Thursday, LaFleur continued to hype up Melton as a cornerback,s aying that he had a "good" first day of training camp.

LaFleur on Bo Melton switching to CB: “Day 1 was good. Did some nice things. I just love the attitude, what he represents.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 24, 2025

Matt LaFleur continues to hype up Bo Melton as CB option for Packers

Of course LaFleur is going to hype up Melton. But it's still odd that the Packers didn't add a single cornerback after releasing Alexander, who quickly signed with the Baltimore Ravens. That's even odder considering the options that are available in free agency.

The likes of Stephon Gilmore, Asante Samuel Jr., and even former Packer Rasul Douglas are all available to sign. Considering the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings have stacked rosters, and the Chicago Bears being on the rise, it's odd the Packers didn't bring in a starting caliber cornerback for training camp.

There's still time for the Packers to do so, but they appear to be dead-set on sticking with the cornerbacks currently on their roster. LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst obviously have confidence in their internal options.

“Bo is going to spend most of his time at corner,” Gutekunst said, h/t ProFootballTalk. “We know what he can do for us as a receiver and on special teams. He’s been an important part of our football team the last couple of years. We’re excited to see what he might be able to do at corner on defense. I think we switched his number to 16 because that looks a little bit better than the 80 he was running out there at camp. He’ll spend most of his time, especially these first three or four weeks, at corner.”

The Packers want to see what Melton can bring to their secondary in training camp. It's just odd that the team hasn't tried to bring in a more proven veteran to fill the void left by Alexander.