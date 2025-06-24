Matthew Golden already pushing one injured Packers onto trade block

The Green Bay Packers are confident that they have struck gold with the first-round selection of Matthew Golden in the 2025 NFL Draft. Golden's recent performance in Packers OTA's and minicamp has raised questions about what impact Golden will have on Green Bay's wide receiver group and if any of the players in that room will be traded as a result of Golden's talent.

Matthew Golden has caught the eyes of QB Jordan Love

Since the very first day Golden arrived in Green Bay, he and Packers quarterback Jordan Love have worked on building a connection that could translate to the NFL season. Love has been impressed with what he has seen from Golden.

"I think from the get-go, from day one when he got here, he's showcased kind of just versatility he has running routes, the speed he has and the ability to catch," Love said, via ESPN.

There are high expectations for Love to perform well this season for the Packers and take Green Bay to success in the playoffs. The addition of Golden as another weapon that Love can rely on offense could help Love take the Packers to new heights in 2025.

How Golden's impact effects the future of Romeo Doubs and Christian Waston

With Golden getting plenty of reps with the Packers' starters through OTAs and minicamp, the future of wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson is in question. Rumors have been circulating that the Packers could trade one of the two to give Golden more opportunities.

Doubs was the original candidate that the Packers were looking to trade, coming off 46 receptions, 601 yards, and four touchdowns last season. However, ever since Watson's injury, Watson has become the receiver that Green Bay is most likely to ship off.

Watson continues to recover from the surgery for his ACL injury that he suffered in the final game of the regular season against the Chicago Bears. Watson is expected to be sidelined for the start of the regular season, and his timeline to return is uncertain.

The Packers are unlikely to trade Watson before the start of the season, given the fact that he is still recovering from his ACL injury. If Golden immediately breaks out and cements himself as one of the best rookie wide receivers in the NFL, expect Watson to be traded before or at the trade deadline this season.