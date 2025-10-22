Maxx Crosby trade rumors come with an unspoken caveat fans should know

On the surface, there's nothing brewing on the Maxx Crosby trade front. Both the player and the team insist he's going to stay in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future. Of course, that's just what a team planning to make a surprise trade for a franchise cornerstone would say just weeks ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline.

NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater have both gone on record with reports that the Raiders have no intention of moving the dynamic pass rusher in the middle of the season. For his part, Crosby also seems to have a strong preference to stay with the Raiders. That's an interesting take for a 28-year-old player who is toiling away for a team with a 2-5 record.

Not being willing to at least listen to offers on Crosby is also a weird stance for a team that needs to acquire more young talent to solidify their long-term future. Admittedly, Las Vegas' offseason decisions to hire head coach Pete Carroll and acquire veteran quarterback Geno Smith were clearly aimed to be win now transactions. Even spending a first-round pick on running back Jeanty was designed to help Las Vegas maximize its 2025 win total.

Smart front offices understand that past transactions are sunk costs. The Raiders cannot go back in time and undo the costly, short-term wins that dominated their last offseason. They can only look forward to make moves that improve the franchise's long-term health moving forward.

Raiders downplaying Maxx Crosby trade rumors isn't (or shouldn't be) the end

It's hard to make a logical argument that selling off veterans would not be the right course ahead for the Raiders at the moment. Their 2-5 record makes it almost impossible for them to make a playoff run this year. All eyes should be focused on helping the team return to the postseason in 2026.

The only valid question here is whether or not Crosby is one of the veterans that Vegas should be looking to deal. He is a fan favorite and is still in the prime of his career. Moving him would leave a giant hole in the Raiders' defense at one of football's most premium positions.

The fact that Crosby plays such a valuable position also means he can draw a big return in any potential trade. It's possible that a borderline Super Bowl contender might see him as the sort of difference-making acquisition that can turn them into title favorites. At the very least, the Raiders should be listening to see if that sort of godfather offer might be out there for Crosby.

That's why all the public posturing should be taken with a grain of salt at the moment. The Raiders are smart to hold firm to a high asking price when it comes to such a valuable player. Publicly telling anyone that will listen that Crosby isn't on the market is a great way to maximize their potential trade return. The odds are stacked against Crosby moving this year, but the Raiders will absolutely listen if other teams call with a big offer.