Mecole Hardman's dream of Chiefs return died through no fault of his own

The Chiefs love to bring skill position players back. JuJu Smith-Schuster played for the team in 2022, left for New England, then returned in 2024. Mecole Hardman left in 2023 for the Jets, but was back in Kansas City by midseason. Kareem Hunt is a running back, not a receiver, but he also had a recent reunion with the team after a multi-year departure to Cleveland.

At one point this offseason, it seemed like Hardman could be heading for a second Chiefs return. The Packers signed him in free agency, but then drafted multiple receivers, complicating Hardman's path to the Green Bay roster.

However, it's become clear that the Chiefs don't need to bring Hardman back. He'd basically be in an exclusively special-teams role, and the Chiefs already have someone who can fill that role, if they choose to have a return specialist.

Skyy Moore might not make the Chiefs, but it won't be because of Mecole Hardman

The Chiefs have a question to answer when it comes to figuring out who their returners will be. Do you want it to be someone who also contributes on offense, or is the team fine with having a player who exclusively returns kicks?

But no matter what the answer to that question is, it's tough to see a path to a Hardman reunion after what Skyy Moore did in the team's second preseason game.

Skyy Moore goes 88 yards on the punt return for six!



Now, look: I'm not necessarily advocating for Moore to make the roster. He's been a massive disappointment during his time with the Chiefs, and if KC chose to give up on the former second-round pick, no one can blame them.

But Hardman isn't going to contribute much on the offensive end either. He had just 12 receptions last year, which ranked in a tie for 10th on the team with Isiah Pacheco, and that came in a year where Hollywood Brown missed all but two regular-season games.

Chiefs have no need for Mecole Hardman

If the Chiefs signed Hardman, it would be exclusively to use him as a punt returner. But if the team is going to use a roster spot on someone whose only role will be returning kicks, why not just hold on to Moore, who is three years younger? Moore didn't return many kicks last year, but he has the speed to make an impact in that part of the game, even if he doesn't always make the right play.

Or, the Chiefs could cut Moore and also not bring Hardman in to replace him. Nikko Remigio and Brashard Smith can both return kicks, plus both have more upside when it comes to the offensive side of the ball. KC could then use that roster spot elsewhere instead of wasting it on a player who will only play special teams.

Either way, it feels like various factors in KC this offseason mean we aren't going to get a Mecole Hardman reunion.