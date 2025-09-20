Media matters: Why Amazon was well within their right to tank Tyreek Hill's trade value

The Miami Dolphins are the NFL's first 0-3 team this year. After a gutsy 31-21 loss to their AFC East rivals in the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, the team may have to start considering which pieces it wants to start shopping around.

Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is at the top of that list, especially with his previous antics about wanting out of Miami. Hill's speed and glue-like hands could serve any playoff contender well (perhaps a reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs after their slow start).

But the broadcast team on Amazon Prime for Thursday's game made sure to do its journalistic duty in telling the whole story about Hill's character.

NFL Commentators Take A Shot At Tyreek Hill, Randomly Bringing Up His Past Domestic Violence Case With His Wife pic.twitter.com/V1EYUxumo2 — Low budget Clips (@LowBudget_News) September 19, 2025

"The NFL is investigating accusations of domestic violence against Tyreek Hill," TNF sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung said during the fourth quarter. "In filings made earlier this month related to his divorce, Hill’s ex-wife alleges he was violent with her on eight separate occasions dating back to January 2024. He’s denied this and has not been charged criminally. In 2015, Hill pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges stemming from his time at Oklahoma State."

Amazon Prime receives backlash for entirely fair reporting on Tyreek Hill

Fans online accused Amazon of targeting Hill for his race in bringing up those allegations during Thursday's game. It's a convenient argument to make but Hill's character has been in the spotlight plenty of times before, so it's entirely fair to report on it when he's going to be examined by other teams not just for his on-field abilities but his locker room presence and potential baggage too.

Hill has also had plenty of opportunity to address the allegations publicly since court proceedings occurred over his divorce and the incidents in question.

"My focus right now is just playing ball and spending time with my kids and just doing what I'm best at: providing for my family," he told ESPN on Sept. 12. "So all the noise, I feel like if you allow that kind of stuff to get in the way of what you're trying to do, it can only cloud what you're really trying to get accomplished."

Football players are human beings, and that comes with a lot of public flaws, especially with how much exposure their lives already get from their fame. Hill's trade value is inevitably tied to what he does off the field as much as what he does on it.