Mel Kiper Jr. owes the Steelers an apology for Shedeur Sanders sideshow

The biggest story of the 2025 NFL Draft wasn't which underrated prospects shot up the board to be selected earlier than expected, it was which top prospect went absolutely tumbling.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was projected to be picked as high as the first overall pick but was surprisingly passed up by several passer-needy teams early. He wound up falling all the way into the fifth round (No. 144 overall) to the Cleveland Browns but even at such a steal of a pick, he's not panning out to be quite the best decision.

Sanders was reportedly pulled over twice by law enforcement in the space of two weeks for speeding in his vehicle. In one instance he was clocked going over 100 miles per hour and he did not show up to his arraignment for the previous incident. That's not the kind of character an NFL team wants on its roster.

Mel Kiper owes everyone an apology for draft night temper tantrum

When Sanders tumbled down the draft board in the first round, ESPN's draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. made a cringey, impassioned on-air plea to the Pittsburgh Steelers to select the Colorado passer. When that didn't happen he totally lost it.

Mel Kiper Jr unhinged rant on Shedeur Sanders. Bringing up the Steelers cutting Johnny Unitas. Dan Marino draft dive in ‘83. And Montana lasting to the 3rd round. To make his point. This is insanity. pic.twitter.com/WISHaDQ840 — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) April 25, 2025

We haven't even made it to full training camp yet and Sanders is already on thin ice with the organization and potentially the league. Now fans are seeing first hand what red flags general managers and head coaches were signaling in their meetings with the 23-year-old passer ahead of the draft.

Now, does Sanders deserve some grace and an opportunity to redeem himself? Of course, but he's on an even shorter leash now — not just with the team but with the fans now too.

Kiper likely won't admit his over-evaluation of Sanders was incorrect until we see the kid on the field in game action, but his off-field display has been less than stellar and his beratement of Pittsburgh shouldn't be forgotten.

Now watch, after all this Sanders will win the starting job in Cleveland and ball out to lead the Browns to a surprisingly good season while Aaron Rodgers' NFL swan song in Pittsburgh is one to forget. Because sports, right?